Falcons sign QB Logan Woodside, release LB Nate Landman

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons claimed quarterback Logan Woodside off Tennessee’s practice squad and released rookie linebacker Nate Landman, according to the NFL’s transactions list.

Woodside, who played at Toledo, was drafted in the seventh round (249th overall) of the 2018 draft by the Bengals.

Woodside, 27, is 6-foot-1 and 213 pounds. He has played in 11 NFL games and has attempted three passes.

Landman, who played at Colorado, made the team as an undrafted rookie. He played 22 defensive snaps and 67 special-teams snaps in seven games. He had a tackle and a quarterback hit.

