Falcons sign QB Logan Woodside, release LB Nate Landman

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons claimed quarterback Logan Woodside off Tennessee’s practice squad and released rookie linebacker Nate Landman, according to the NFL’s transactions list.
Woodside, who played at Toledo, was drafted in the seventh round (249th overall) of the 2018 draft by the Bengals.
Woodside, 27, is 6-foot-1 and 213 pounds. He has played in 11 NFL games and has attempted three passes.
Landman, who played at Colorado, made the team as an undrafted rookie. He played 22 defensive snaps and 67 special-teams snaps in seven games. He had a tackle and a quarterback hit.
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com