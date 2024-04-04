Atlanta Falcons

Falcons sign veteran backup cornerback

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Antonio Hamilton (center) celebrates after downing a punt by Tommy Townsend on the Atlanta 4-yard line Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

By
30 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Veteran NFL cornerback Antonio Hamilton, who has played with four teams over eight seasons after not being drafted out of S.C. State, signed with the Falcons on Thursday.

Hamilton, who’s 6-0 and 195 pounds, has played in 98 NFL games and made 19 starts. He has played with the Raiders (2016-17), Giants (2018-19), Chiefs (2020) and Cardinals (2021-23).

Hamilton, 31, will provide depth in the secondary. He started a career-high nine games for the Cardinals last season. He played in the Cardinals’ 25-23 win over the Falcons on Nov. 12. He played 52 defensive snaps (73%) and 12 special-teams snaps (46%) in that game and made one special-teams tackle.

