Report card: Falcons earn A- for seeing around corners

That means he wanted people with a vision.

We all know that where there is no vision, the football team with perish. (A football reading of Proverbs 29:18 in the Kings James Version.)

So, when the Falcons turned in the card with Michael Penix, Jr.’s name in on, it was a stroke of brilliance by general manager Terry Fontenot and his staff. They have a vision for the Falcons that includes having a quarterback – the most important position in all of team sports – for the next decade and perhaps beyond.

Throughout the process, nearly every draftnik was projecting that the Falcons would select Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner. It was so unanimous that it was clear that he would not be the pick. In our Mock 3.0 we projected Penix to the Falcons after Fontenot and several members of the staff flew to Seattle to hold a private workout at the University of Washington.

The rationale was they wouldn’t just waste Blank’s money by using his private jet just to throw a cross-country draft smokescreen. There was some legitimate business to transact in the Pacific Northwest. Just like last season when they gassed up the jet and flew to Austin, Texas to work out running back Bijan Robinson.

We moved off the pick because we projected that the medical staff could actually clear Laiatu Latu (neck fusion surgery), the top pass rusher in the draft. Coupled with a connection to Latu through defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, he made sense and was the pick in the Final Mock draft.

So, we projected five players on the Falcons’ draft radar were Penix, Latu, Turner, Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy and Florida State’s defensive end Jared Verse.

Latu went 15th to the Colts, Murphy went 16th to Seahawks, Turner went 17th to Vikings and Verse went 19th to the Rams.

We knew the Falcons were subscribing to the “Green Bay Model” after the pick was made. Former general manager Ron Wolf, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, and coach Mike Holmgren came up with a plan to basically draft a quarterback every year.

Holmgren was considered the top quarterbacks coach in the nation, and he developed them for the Packers. It was Wolf who drafted Aaron Rodgers, who sat for three seasons before playing. Ted Thompson, one of Wolf’s executives, would later draft Jordan Love, who sat behind Rodgers for three seasons.

Kirk Cousins, who the Falcons signed to a four-year contract worth up to $180 million, is the quarterback. Penix, who turns 24 on May 8, is set to serve an apprenticeship.

Now, it’s possible that Penix may be 27 or 28 when he takes over. It must be noted that Kurt Warner, who was cut from the Packers in 1994, didn’t develop until he was 28. After slumming around in the Arena Football League, Warner went on to win a Super Bowl with the Rams at the Georgia Dome on Jan 30, 2000 and lose another as quarterback of the Cardinals at age 37.

The only reason the Falcons are receiving and A-minus and not an A-plus is because they picked the wrong tackle when they traded up to get Ruke Orhorhoro. They took Orhorhoro (rated 6.25, eventually an average starter by NFL.com) over Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat (6.38, plus starter) and Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton (6.36, plus starter). Sweat had the DUI before the draft and with may not have fit the Falcons’ “make up” and “ethos” requirements.

The rest of the draft was solid with no obvious “reaches.”

Washington pass rusher Bralen Trice and Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus should both make the line rotation next season.

Linebacker JD Bertrand, the local kid from Blessed Trinity, can help on special teams and learn the ropes behind Kaden Elliss, Nate Landman and Troy Andersen.

Running back Jase McClellan, wide receiver Casey Washington and defensive tackle Zion Logue all have a shot to make the roster and develop.

The Falcons are comfortable with Penix serving in a backup role while he learns the NFL.

“He’s a guy that’s got his head screwed on the right way,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “We’re very proud of him that way. But I can’t wait to get him back in the building on a full-time basis when he comes back from rookie minicamp and be with us the rest of the offseason.”

Here’s a look at each player:

» First round (eighth overall) – Michael Penix, WR, Washington

Fontenot’s take: “If you believe in a quarterback, you have to take him. And if he sits for four or five years, that’s a great problem to have because we’re doing so well at that position. It’s just as simple as if you see a guy that you believe in at that position you have to take him.”

Morris’ take: “You’re talking about a guy who is a pocket passer, who can progress really well, who can do all the things you want him to do, throw the ball all over the field. We’re talking about a player that can come in and learn from a player that we just picked up and really be behind them.”

» Second round (43rd overall) – Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson

Fontenot’s take: “Talk about a big, powerful, athletic man. Excellent skillset. Versatile up front, Plays the run. Plays the pass. Excellent motor. Top-notch makeup. So, we’re very excited about him and the versatility he brings up front.”

Morris’ take: “What we really valued was the position flex and having the ability to move him around and to be able to play the end position, being able to play that nose tackle position, being able to play that three-technique position. That’s something he did a lot of at Clemson, moved all over the place.”

» Third (79th overall) – Bralen Trice, OLB, Washington

Fontenot’s take: “Another versatile player. Tough. Instinctive. He can play the run. He can rush the passer. Powerful, heavy-handed on the edge. Excellent motor. Non-stop motor. Love the way he plays the game and the way he approaches the game.”

Morris’ take: “Jacquies Smith does a great job evaluating outside linebackers. (Trice has) the power and strength.”

» Fourth (109th overall) – Brandon Dorlus, DE, Oregon

Fontenot’s take: “He’s a defensive end and yet he’s versatile. He plays inside. Inside rush. Productive player.”

Morris’ take: “His pass rush. His inside pass rush. His ability to be able to move around and pass rush and be disruptive. That is what most attracted us to him….His primary trait would be playing on the edge of a human and absolutely winning on the pass rush. Attacking edges. Creating that disruption up front.”

» Fifth (143rd overall) – JD Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame

Fontenot’s take: “Very excited about him….you talk about a smart, instinctive football player…He’s a four-down player because of what he could do as a run-defender, in coverage and also in the kicking game which is critical when we are drafting.”

Morris’s take: “Talking about JD, (he) is going to be able to come here and contribute in all types of ways, just who he’s been and what he’s been throughout his career.”

» Sixth (186th overall) – Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama

Fontenot’s take: “A natural runner. Physical and strong back that…three-down back in terms of what he can do in the pass game. He can pass protect. He can catch the ball.”

Morris’s take: “Toughness.”

» Sixth (187th overall) – Casey Washington, WR, Illinois

Fontenot’s take: “A 39.5 inch vertical…prototype. Size. Speed. This guy has measurables. He has traits. We spent time with him…plays with a chip on shoulder. He’s a competitor so we know that he will be able to contribute in other areas as well.”

Morris’s take: “Been such a great job incorporating character into our draft process and that’s how you get captains. That’s how you get....those leaders.”

» Sixth (197th overall) – Zion Logue, DE, Georgia

Fontenot’s take: “Big, massive man. He’s huge. Big, strong and physical. Good developmental traits. Love the size.”

Morris’s take: “We did draft a Georgia Bulldog.”

AJC’S 2024 POSITION-BY-POSITION DRAFT SERIES

WIDE RECEIVERS -- Don’t sleep on Washington’s Rome Odunze among talented wide receivers | Top 10 WRs

RUNNING BACKS -- ‘Day two is going to be the running back day,’ an analyst says | Top 10 RBs

TIGHT ENDS -- Ex-Georgia standout Brock Bowers is the top tight end | Top 10 TEs

QUARTERBACKS -- After Caleb Williams, is Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye the next quarterback? | Top 10 QBs

OFFENSIVE LINE -- Mims, Van Pran-Granger could help NFL teams in the trenches | Top 5 C, OG, OTs

DEFENSIVE LINE -- T’Vondre Sweat’s recent arrest will impact his status | Top 5 DTs, DEs

LINEBACKERS -- Dallas Turner likes to hit quarterbacks | Top 10 LBs

CORNERBACKS -- Alabama cornerbacks Arnold, McKinstry ready for next level | Top CBs

SAFETIES --Javon Bullard’s instinctive play style should translate well in NFL | Top 10 safeties

SPECIAL TEAMS -- NFL draft: New kickoff return rules to boost special-teams players | Top 10 special

The Bow Tie Chronicles