Poll and opinion varied on Falcons first-round draft decision

Welcome to the NFL draft and the ongoing speculation – specifically the Falcons selection of Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick on Thursday. The selection was a big surprise as the Falcons had known needs on the defensive side of the ball. Instead, they opted for an eye to the future on the offensive side of the ball even after signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year free-agent contract.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution had nearly 3,500 respondents to its poll on the selection of Penix Jr. Most were not happy. 72.55% of respondents deemed the move “terrible.” 17.55% of respondents are taking a wait-and-see approach. Just 9.90% of respondents that the pick was “great.”

For those at the AJC who questioned the selection was Michael Cunningham. Here are his thoughts.

*Cunningham: https://www.ajc.com/sports/michael-cunningham/drafting-quarterback-with-no-8-pick-just-doesnt-make-sense-for-falcons/C3JXM3DJLFDD7HDEVRCQD3G2LU/

There were others on the AJC staff who liked the selection or at least are giving the team the benefit of the doubt.

D. Orlando Ledbetter gave the draft a grade of A-. Here are his thoughts.

*Report card: https://www.ajc.com/sports/atlanta-falcons/report-card-falcons-earn-a-for-seeing-around-corners/ISI6SXORVBB25FEMAWVOXOTEII/

Mark Bradley and Ken Sugiura understand the team’s logic with the selection. Here are there thoughts.

*Bradley: https://www.ajc.com/sports/mark-bradley/bradleys-buzz-a-few-words-in-defense-of-what-the-falcons-just-did/NNTDZU7DZVH3XBXFLV7NQ7FDJQ/

*Sugiura: https://www.ajc.com/sports/ken-sugiura/michael-penix-jr-is-a-risk-worth-taking-for-the-falcons/IQZOLVOYSFFC5PUIMDMB744QA4/