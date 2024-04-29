BreakingNews
New Vogtle nuclear reactor now online, completing expansion
Atlanta Falcons

Poll and opinion varied on Falcons first-round draft decision

First-round selection quarterback Michael Penix Jr. speaks during the Atlanta Falcons introductory press conference at the Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

First-round selection quarterback Michael Penix Jr. speaks during the Atlanta Falcons introductory press conference at the Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)
By AJC Sports
41 minutes ago

Someone will be proven right.

Someone will be proven wrong.

Or maybe not.

Welcome to the NFL draft and the ongoing speculation – specifically the Falcons selection of Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick on Thursday. The selection was a big surprise as the Falcons had known needs on the defensive side of the ball. Instead, they opted for an eye to the future on the offensive side of the ball even after signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year free-agent contract.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution had nearly 3,500 respondents to its poll on the selection of Penix Jr. Most were not happy. 72.55% of respondents deemed the move “terrible.” 17.55% of respondents are taking a wait-and-see approach. Just 9.90% of respondents that the pick was “great.”

For those at the AJC who questioned the selection was Michael Cunningham. Here are his thoughts.

*Cunningham: https://www.ajc.com/sports/michael-cunningham/drafting-quarterback-with-no-8-pick-just-doesnt-make-sense-for-falcons/C3JXM3DJLFDD7HDEVRCQD3G2LU/

There were others on the AJC staff who liked the selection or at least are giving the team the benefit of the doubt.

D. Orlando Ledbetter gave the draft a grade of A-. Here are his thoughts.

*Report card: https://www.ajc.com/sports/atlanta-falcons/report-card-falcons-earn-a-for-seeing-around-corners/ISI6SXORVBB25FEMAWVOXOTEII/

Mark Bradley and Ken Sugiura understand the team’s logic with the selection. Here are there thoughts.

*Bradley: https://www.ajc.com/sports/mark-bradley/bradleys-buzz-a-few-words-in-defense-of-what-the-falcons-just-did/NNTDZU7DZVH3XBXFLV7NQ7FDJQ/

*Sugiura: https://www.ajc.com/sports/ken-sugiura/michael-penix-jr-is-a-risk-worth-taking-for-the-falcons/IQZOLVOYSFFC5PUIMDMB744QA4/

Related

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Two Georgia Tech tight ends sign NFL free-agent deals

Report card: Falcons earn A- for seeing around corners

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia finishes NFL draft with eight Bulldogs drafted, with two added Saturday

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Polls open: Early voting starts in Georgia primary election2h ago

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
New Vogtle nuclear reactor now online, completing expansion
31m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Kamala Harris to kick off economic tour with Atlanta visit today

Credit: Ben Hendren

Amid protest tensions, Emory tries to focus on graduation

Credit: Ben Hendren

Amid protest tensions, Emory tries to focus on graduation

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

More Democratic voters move to Georgia ahead of upcoming elections
2h ago
The Latest

Report card: Falcons earn A- for seeing around corners
Falcons 2024 NFL Draft bios
Falcons close NFL draft with five picks on final day
Featured

Credit: AJC

AJC, Atlanta Civic Circle launch voter resource for May 21 primary
Georgia finishes NFL draft with eight Bulldogs drafted, with two added Saturday
Atlanta says goodbye to producer Rico Wade at funeral (Photos, story)