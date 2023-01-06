Falcons secondary will face a stress test against Buccaneers

The Falcons could have A.J. Terrell follow Evans and put Isaiah Oliver on Godwin man-to-man, so they do have options, even as Cornell Armstrong has taken over most of the snaps from Darren Hall.

“Obviously, they have an elite receiving corps,” Falcons nickel back Isaiah Oliver said. “That’s been the case for years now. We understand that. We know that’s going to be the challenge for us, especially in the secondary.”

There also the matter of covering the Bucs’ ex-Falcons – Julio Jones and Russell Gage – who have combined for 72 catches, 710 yards and six touchdowns.

“We know that we have to come with our ‘A’ game and be able to stop Mike, Chris, Russell Gage and Julio,” Oliver said. “They’ve got a plethora of guys. We just understand that, and we’ll be ready for it.”

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.