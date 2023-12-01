Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder on the Jets’ defense

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what quarterback Desmond Ridder had to say about the Jets, the Falcons’ opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
On his memories of Jets CB Sauce Gardner when they were teammates at Cincinnati: There’s a lot of talking going on, a lot of chirping back and forth. But at the end of the day, it was just making each other better. He had a great guy to go against in (wide receiver) Alec Pierce every single day. Obviously, he’s doing his thing in Indy, but it’s just constant competition, at the end of the day, it’s just making everyone better.
On whether he and Gardner have a wager for this week’s game: No, we don’t bet.
On whether he went up against Gardner a lot in practice at Cincinnati, and if that would help him Sunday: Was one of the first ones. It definitely helps than never going against him. Obviously, being with him for three years or whatever it was, it helps knowing your opponent and being able to figure out ways to attack him.
On where the Jets sit in the AFC East division race: I mean honestly, you look at last year, too, coming into it. There are not a lot of times where you go into Week 16 and Week 17, and it’s almost still up in the air or it’s still a fight. That’s almost how it goes around the league. But for us, it’s week by week.
