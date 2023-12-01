Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder on the Jets’ defense

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what quarterback Desmond Ridder had to say about the Jets, the Falcons’ opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

On his memories of Jets CB Sauce Gardner when they were teammates at Cincinnati: There’s a lot of talking going on, a lot of chirping back and forth. But at the end of the day, it was just making each other better. He had a great guy to go against in (wide receiver) Alec Pierce every single day. Obviously, he’s doing his thing in Indy, but it’s just constant competition, at the end of the day, it’s just making everyone better.

On whether he and Gardner have a wager for this week’s game: No, we don’t bet.