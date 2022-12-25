Falcons playtime percentage breakdown vs. Ravens

BALTIMORE — Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder bounced back after another slow start in his second outing, a 17-9 loss to the Ravens on Saturday.
Ridder played all 71 offensive snaps and doubled his passing output from his first start against the Saints a week earlier. He now has played 145 offensive snaps as the Falcons likely will get to close to 300 plays to evaluate his progress after he was promoted over Marcus Mariota during the bye week after 13 games.
Inside linebacker Troy Andersen made his second consecutive start and third start of the season. He played 46 defensive snaps (88%), and Mykal Walker played only eight (15%).
Also, cornerback Darren Hall appeared to get benched in favor of Cornell Armstrong. Hall started, but played only six snaps (12%). He appeared to get benched after Sammy Watkins got loose for a 40-yard reception. Armstrong played 46 defensive snaps (88%).
But when asked about the promotions and/or benchings, the Falcons coaches have said that different players in different packages.
Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:
Player Offense Special Teams
C Lindstrom G 71 100% 3 14%
J Matthews T 71 100% 3 14%
K McGary T 71 100% 3 14%
D Dalman C 71 100%
E Wilkinson T 71 100%
D Ridder QB 71 100%
O Zaccheaus WR 65 92%
D London WR 55 77%
P Hesse TE 44 62% 12 57%
T Allgeier RB 42 59%
M Pruitt TE 36 51% 8 38%
D Byrd WR 31 44%
C Patterson RB 26 37% 5 24%
A Firkser TE 15 21%
K Hodge WR 14 20% 14 67%
A Williams RB 12 17% 15 71%
K Smith FB 7 10% 11 52%
F Darby WR 5 7% 3 14%
G Ifedi T 2 3% 3 14%
F Franks TE 1 1% 8 38%
Player defense special teams
R Grant SS 52 100% 10 48%
R Evans LB 52 100%
A Terrell CB 52 100%
J Hawkins FS 48 92% 3 14%
T Andersen LB 46 88% 6 29%
C Armstrong CB 46 88% 4 19%
L Carter LB 45 87% 3 14%
G Jarrett DT 44 85%
A Anderson DE 37 71% 4 19%
A Ogundeji LB 37 71% 4 19%
T Horne DT 37 71% 4 19%
J Dalton DT 19 37%
A Ebiketie LB 15 29%
J Johnson DT 9 17% 4 19%
M Walker LB 8 15%
D Malone LB 7 13% 15 71%
I Oliver CB 6 12% 7 33%
D Hall CB 6 12% 2 10%
D Alford CB 6 12%
Player special teams only
E Harris FS 18 86%
M Ford CB 18 86%
N Kwiatkoski LB 17 81%
B Pinion P 9 43%
L McCullough LS 6 29%
C Gossett G 3 14%
R Neuzil G 3 14%
Y Koo K 3 14%
