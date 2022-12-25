Falcons playtime percentage breakdown vs. Ravens

Ridder played all 71 offensive snaps and doubled his passing output from his first start against the Saints a week earlier. He now has played 145 offensive snaps as the Falcons likely will get to close to 300 plays to evaluate his progress after he was promoted over Marcus Mariota during the bye week after 13 games.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Inside linebacker Troy Andersen made his second consecutive start and third start of the season. He played 46 defensive snaps (88%), and Mykal Walker played only eight (15%).