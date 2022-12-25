ajc logo
Falcons playtime percentage breakdown vs. Ravens

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

BALTIMORE — Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder bounced back after another slow start in his second outing, a 17-9 loss to the Ravens on Saturday.

Ridder played all 71 offensive snaps and doubled his passing output from his first start against the Saints a week earlier. He now has played 145 offensive snaps as the Falcons likely will get to close to 300 plays to evaluate his progress after he was promoted over Marcus Mariota during the bye week after 13 games.

Inside linebacker Troy Andersen made his second consecutive start and third start of the season. He played 46 defensive snaps (88%), and Mykal Walker played only eight (15%).

Also, cornerback Darren Hall appeared to get benched in favor of Cornell Armstrong. Hall started, but played only six snaps (12%). He appeared to get benched after Sammy Watkins got loose for a 40-yard reception. Armstrong played 46 defensive snaps (88%).

But when asked about the promotions and/or benchings, the Falcons coaches have said that different players in different packages.

Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:

Player Offense Special Teams

C Lindstrom G 71 100% 3 14%

J Matthews T 71 100% 3 14%

K McGary T 71 100% 3 14%

D Dalman C 71 100%

E Wilkinson T 71 100%

D Ridder QB 71 100%

O Zaccheaus WR 65 92%

D London WR 55 77%

P Hesse TE 44 62% 12 57%

T Allgeier RB 42 59%

M Pruitt TE 36 51% 8 38%

D Byrd WR 31 44%

C Patterson RB 26 37% 5 24%

A Firkser TE 15 21%

K Hodge WR 14 20% 14 67%

A Williams RB 12 17% 15 71%

K Smith FB 7 10% 11 52%

F Darby WR 5 7% 3 14%

G Ifedi T 2 3% 3 14%

F Franks TE 1 1% 8 38%

Player defense special teams

R Grant SS 52 100% 10 48%

R Evans LB 52 100%

A Terrell CB 52 100%

J Hawkins FS 48 92% 3 14%

T Andersen LB 46 88% 6 29%

C Armstrong CB 46 88% 4 19%

L Carter LB 45 87% 3 14%

G Jarrett DT 44 85%

A Anderson DE 37 71% 4 19%

A Ogundeji LB 37 71% 4 19%

T Horne DT 37 71% 4 19%

J Dalton DT 19 37%

A Ebiketie LB 15 29%

J Johnson DT 9 17% 4 19%

M Walker LB 8 15%

D Malone LB 7 13% 15 71%

I Oliver CB 6 12% 7 33%

D Hall CB 6 12% 2 10%

D Alford CB 6 12%

Player special teams only

E Harris FS 18 86%

M Ford CB 18 86%

N Kwiatkoski LB 17 81%

B Pinion P 9 43%

L McCullough LS 6 29%

C Gossett G 3 14%

R Neuzil G 3 14%

Y Koo K 3 14%

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

