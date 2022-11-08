Falcons place Matt Hennessy on injured reserve

Hennessy, who was taken in the third round (78th overall) of the 2020 NFL draft, started all 17 games at center last season. He lost the battle to retain his starting spot to Drew Dalman in training camp.

The Falcons were down one safety after trading Dean Marlowe to the Bills at the trading deadline. Also, safety Erik Harris (foot) is on the injury report and was a surprise inactive against the Chargers.