Falcons place Matt Hennessy on injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH — Offensive lineman Matt Hennessy, who sustained a knee injury in the Falcons’ 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Safety Jovante Moffatt was promoted to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
Hennessy, who started at left guard for Elijah Wilkinson, played 50 snaps against the Chargers. He was replaced in the lineup by Colby Gossett.
Hennessy, who was taken in the third round (78th overall) of the 2020 NFL draft, started all 17 games at center last season. He lost the battle to retain his starting spot to Drew Dalman in training camp.
The Falcons were down one safety after trading Dean Marlowe to the Bills at the trading deadline. Also, safety Erik Harris (foot) is on the injury report and was a surprise inactive against the Chargers.
Also, the Falcons signed outside linebacker Quinton Bell and center/guard Jonotthan Harrison to the practice squad and released cornerback BoPete Keyes.
