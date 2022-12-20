Falcons place Caleb Huntley on IR; pluck linebacker David Anenih from Steelers

FLOWERY BRANCH — Running back Caleb Huntley, who ruptured his Achilles tendon in the Falcons’ 21-18 loss to the Saints, was placed on injured reserve by the Falcons on Tuesday.
The Falcons signed outside linebacker David Anenih to the 53-man roster off the Steelers’ practice squad.
Huntley, an undrafted rookie from Ball State who played at Locust Grove High, spent most of last season on the practice squad. He made the roster this season.
Huntley had earned a spot in the rotation and rushed 76 times for 366 yards and a touchdown this season.
He’s set to have surgery on his Achilles.
Anenih, 23, played at Houston and went undrafted. He signed with the Titans.
Anenih, who’s 6-foot-2 and 245-pounds, has not played in an NFL game. He played in 56 games at Houston from 2017-21 and had 20 sacks. He was first-team all-American Athletic Conference in 2021.
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
