Falcons place Caleb Huntley on IR; pluck linebacker David Anenih from Steelers

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Running back Caleb Huntley, who ruptured his Achilles tendon in the Falcons’ 21-18 loss to the Saints, was placed on injured reserve by the Falcons on Tuesday.

The Falcons signed outside linebacker David Anenih to the 53-man roster off the Steelers’ practice squad.

Huntley, an undrafted rookie from Ball State who played at Locust Grove High, spent most of last season on the practice squad. He made the roster this season.

Huntley had earned a spot in the rotation and rushed 76 times for 366 yards and a touchdown this season.

He’s set to have surgery on his Achilles.

Anenih, 23, played at Houston and went undrafted. He signed with the Titans.

Anenih, who’s 6-foot-2 and 245-pounds, has not played in an NFL game. He played in 56 games at Houston from 2017-21 and had 20 sacks. He was first-team all-American Athletic Conference in 2021.

