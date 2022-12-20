Falcons happy with fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier

“Not having to take every single carry early on,” Smith said. “You’re splitting it, whether it was CP early or even Caleb. And I think that helps, too. As you can spread out the carries where our guy is not sitting there at 300 carries right now. (That) certainly can help any player ,and let alone a rookie. But he was very productive (against the Saints) and he has been.”

With three games to play, Allgeier is the second-leading rusher of the drafted rookie running backs. He has 743 yards on 148 carries and two touchdowns.

Houston’s Dameon Pierce, who played at Bainbridge High and Florida, leads with 939 yards on 220 carries and four touchdowns. The Texans may have over-used Pierce, who’s set to finish the season on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.

Hall also was off to a good start, before suffering a season-ending injury. He had 80 carries for 464 yards and four touchdowns for the Jets.

Walker has rushed 150 times for 696 yards and nine touchdowns for the Seahawks. Washington’s Brian Robinson, who was selected in the third round (98th overall), has rushed 159 times for 652 yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons could have taken Walker with the 38th pick, but went with outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie. Walker was drafted three picks later.

The Falcons elected to go the Bobby Turner route and take a running back later in the draft. Turner, a longtime assistant coach for Mike and Kyle Shanahan, has scouted running backs for years and has found success late in the drafts regularly.

Kansas City also hit late in this year’s draft at running back with Isiah Pacheco, who has rushed 139 times for 677 yards and three touchdowns. He was selected in the seventh round (251st overall).

Huntley suffered a ruptured Achilles against the Saints and will miss the rest of the season. The Falcons have B.J. Baylor on the practice squad, but may just roll with the one-two punch of Allgeier and Patterson. They can occasionally mix in a dose of Avery Williams.

“We’ve actually been a little heavy with running backs because Avery does so many different things for us, and CP plays multiple roles,” Smith said. “We’ll have to look at it once we put the game plan in and whether we carry an extra backup. Certainly, we’ve got other guys that can move the football in the run game, but we’ll just have to see what the plan is.”

