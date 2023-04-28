Falcons pick Texas running back Bijan Robinson

The Falcons have said they never want to reach for needs. They don’t really need a running back, but if Robinson is as good as advertised, taking him made sense.

“I think it will be (a defensive) player,” one high-ranking AFC official said about the Falcons’ plight. “Many to choose from. Wisdom says a pass rusher. Either Nolan Smith or Tyree Wilson. Personally, I think they would be (unwise) to pass (the) Texas (tailback).”

Draft experts remember that Packers Hall of Fame general manager Ron Wolf selected Aaron Rodgers when he already had Brett Favre.

“There are so many variables that could happen in front of you when you pick,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said before the draft. “You try to have a good understanding, more importantly of who realistically is going to be there, especially at eight.”

The Falcons finished third in the league is rushing as they averaged 159.9 yards per game last season.

The Falcons can now pair Robinson with Allgeier. Cordarrelle Patterson and Avery Williams can help to form the committee, while Caleb Huntley tried to make his way back from a ruptured Achilles injury.

The Eagles, the defending NFC champs, traded up to take defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the ninth overall pick. He will be reunited with former Bulldogs in defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean.

The Falcons have never drafted a player from Georgia in the first round of the draft and elected to pass on Carter and linebacker Nolan Smith.

Carter had a rocky run up to the draft starting with the events of Jan. 15.

Crash investigators determined that Carter and UGA recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy were traveling side by side at more than 100 mph on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens when the car LeCroy was driving left the road.

LeCroy and Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock died. Tory Bowles, another UGA employee, was seriously injured, while Warren McClendon, riding in the front seat with his seat belt fastened, walked away with only a cut on his forehead.

Carter pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving.

In addition to the fatal crash, Carter had a subpar workout on his Pro Day. He could not finish the workout. However, he has game tape that shows he could be a dominant force in the NFL.

The Falcons defense needs help, but the new regime insists they want players with the right “character” and “makeup.” Were Carter’s issues with the crash, poor workout and allegedly poor practice habits a deterrent to his selection?

The Falcons were hoping for a run on quarterbacks early and that would push down a good player to them at their spot.

Three quarterbacks were selected within the first four picks of the draft.

The Panthers, who acquired the top pick in the draft from the Chicago Bears in a mega-trade, used the pick to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Young won the Heisman Trophy after the 2021 season, but has issues with a shoulder injury last season. He completed 65.8% of his passes, tossed 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over 34 games for the Crimson Tide.

He became the first Alabama player to be selected No. 1 overall in the common-draft era.

The Texans followed by selected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick.

Stroud had a spectacular showing against Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He passed for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the 42-41 loss. He finished third in the Heisman Trophy balloting.

Over his career, Stroud completed 69.3% of his passes, 85 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.

Stroud draft status was called into question when his cognitive testing results were considered poor.

The Texans stayed on the clock after trading up with the Cardinals and selected Alabama linebacker/defensive end Will Anderson, who became the first player from Georgia selected.

He was an AJC Super 11 selection out of Dutchtown High before going on to star for the Crimson Tide.

The Colts selected Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick.

Richardson passed for 3,105 yards, 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions for the Gators.

The knock on Richardson is that he has made only 13 college starts.

He was mostly inconsistent, but dazzled at times for the Gators. Richardson completed 176 of 327 passes (53.8%) for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The Seahawks selected cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Arizona traded back up and picked up Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

Las Vegas had the pick right before the Falcons and took Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson.

