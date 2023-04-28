X

Falcons draft bio: Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

First round (8th overall ) – Bijan Robinson, running back

Ht: 6-0, Wt: 222. He was an unanimous All-American in 2021 and winner of the 2022 Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation’s top running back. He played in 31 games and made 28 starts for the Longhorns. He finished ranked fourth in Texas history with 3,410 yards rushing and 41 total touchdowns (33 rushing, eight receiving).

Gwinnett school board to adopt new health program, but not sex ed part
2h ago
