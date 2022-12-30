ajc logo
X

Falcons’ Jake Matthews remembers his first encounter with J.J. Watt

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – In the summer of 2014, Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews had his first encounter with defensive lineman J.J. Watt.

Matthews, who was taken sixth overall in the NFL draft, was a rookie, and the Falcons had a joint practice with the Texans in the steaming summer Houston heat.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Making sure that Watt, who announced his retirement this week, doesn’t destroy the game Sunday will be the X-factor when the Falcons (5-10) play the Cardinals (4-11) at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Watt, a three-time defensive player of the year, played for the Texans from 2011-20. He’s played the past two seasons with the Cardinals.

“I just have a lot of respect for the guy for how long he’s done it and how good of player he is,” Matthews said. “The way he’s battled through stuff. We have a lot of respect for him going into this game. It’s exciting. It will be a good challenge.”

Watt leads the Cardinals in sacks with 9.5.

One of the big moments of the joint practice in 2014 was Matthews going against Watt in one-on-one drills. Matthews held his own against Watt.

“Just looking back and playing him multiple times,” Matthews said. “We understand that he was one of the better ones to ever do it. It’s a little surreal. It makes me feel a little old.”

Matthews, who was set to start at right tackle as a rookie, reflected on those first encounters with Watt.

“It doesn’t seem like that long ago, but it’s almost been a decade,” Matthews said. “It’s pretty crazy how time has gone by. It was big, eye-opening experience, as I remember.

“Because being from Houston, growing up there, I’d seen him drafted there and played there for a while. I was getting my shot. I’m in, what, my third week of practicing in the NFL, (and) going up against him one-on-one was really good work. I learned a lot. He’s one of the best to do it.”

In the exhibition game that followed the joint practices, Falcons lineman Sam Baker suffered a season- and career-ending knee injury. Offensive line coach Mike Tice broke the news to Matthews at halftime that he was the new starting left tackle, and he’s been there since.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia sings praises of new Georgia Tech coordinator Buster Faulkner15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia coaches laugh off unfounded ‘spy camera’ accusations
16h ago

Georgia Tech hires receivers coach, director of football operations
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s Jalen Carter is main attraction at Peach Bowl Media Day
18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s Jalen Carter is main attraction at Peach Bowl Media Day
18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Four Ohio State players excited to be home in Georgia for Peach Bowl
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ pass rush still a work in progress
11h ago
Falcons injury report: Elijah Wilkinson returned to practice Thursday
14h ago
Falcons want to see more improvement in rookie Desmond Ridder’s third start
17h ago
Featured

Credit: Uncredited

Soccer legend Pelé dies at 82: ‘The king has passed’
16h ago
Countdown to Peach Bowl: Pregame activities include parade
15h ago
Today's college bowl games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top