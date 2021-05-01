Falcons draft bio: Ta’Quon Graham, DE, Texas

Height: 6-foot-3 1/8 Weight: 282 Arms: 30-5/8 Hands: 8-7/8

Overview: He was a four-year starter for the Longhorns. He played in 48 career games and made 24 starts. He was named honorable-mention All-Big 12 in 2020. He made his college debut against Maryland in 2017. He was named second-team Academic All-Big 12 in 2020 and was a two-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll (fall 2019, spring 2020). He was a high school All-American.