Falcons draft bio: Ta’Quon Graham, DE, Texas

American Team quarterback Jamie Newman of Wake Forest (7) is sacked by National Team defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham of Texas (49) during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
American Team quarterback Jamie Newman of Wake Forest (7) is sacked by National Team defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham of Texas (49) during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fifth round (148th overall) – Ta’Quon Graham, DE, Texas

Height: 6-foot-3 1/8 Weight: 282 Arms: 30-5/8 Hands: 8-7/8

Overview: He was a four-year starter for the Longhorns. He played in 48 career games and made 24 starts. He was named honorable-mention All-Big 12 in 2020. He made his college debut against Maryland in 2017. He was named second-team Academic All-Big 12 in 2020 and was a two-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll (fall 2019, spring 2020). He was a high school All-American.

