Cover 9@9: Falcons’ Kirk Cousins on his relationship with Michael Penix

2. The offense is coming together: Cousins is starting to get settled in and reported to Smith that he has moved out of the in-laws’ basement and into a new house.

“There is a lot of change,” Cousins said. “A lot of new (things). Learning not just a system, teammates, learning coaches, trying to figure out how the puzzle fits. So, it’s been a little bit more time on task to make up for that lost time. But I do like our group. I like our potential, but it’s just talk right now. It’s just perception and we (must) make it reality.”

Cousins has been impressed with the wide receivers.

“When I met Kyle Pitts, it’s hey, I played with Vernon Davis,” Cousins said. “I played with Jordan Reed. I played with T.J. Hockenson, with Kyle Rudolph. So, I’ve seen what a Y and what F (tight ends) can look like. Different ones and what they can do. I want to learn your skill set. I want to see how you fit. I want you to have the production that they had.

“Drake London the same way, I’ve played with all different kinds of receiver types. I want to learn what you do well. How you can fit.”

He also mentioned Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud.

“Better than advertised when I’ve gone out there and thrown to them,” Cousins said.

3. Old-school tip: Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter had a tip for the young outside linebackers on the team.

“That’s what I told the young guys,” Carter said. “We’ve been moving around, but that’s not football. Football only comes with putting your hands on somebody else and control a grown man. That’s what it is now. We’re going to get a chance to see who has it in them.”

4. Cousins on winning: The Falcons have heard the hype.

“We have to put together the kind of year that is really get this city on fire,” Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins told Steve Smith during his interview on NFL Network on Saturday. “I think it’s a special place when it comes to a place where you can win and really get on a run, we can really bring this city to life.”

5. First-day tips: Things went well for the most part during the Falcons’ first padded practice Tuesday.

“I think it was great,” Carter said. “You always want to see that competitive edge where nobody wants to back down.”

The key teaching point is for the players not to go to the ground.

“That’s the emphasis, making sure that everybody plays smart,” Carter said. “Take care of our teammates and still push each other to get the best out of them.”

While the Falcons have a new defensive coordinator in Jimmy Lake, Carter said the message is pretty much the same.

“Defensively, the messages haven’t changed,” Carter said. “Be physical. Be aggressive. Sack the quarterback. Front end and back in. Those messages are still the same. Speed off the ball for the (offensive) line. That hasn’t change. Just getting better and pushing it to the next level.”

The adjustments have been minor.

“When you change staffs there are always going to be little tweaks and difference that you have to adjust to,” Carter said. “Like me, I’m back playing outside linebacker. That’s my comfortable spot. Zach (Harrison) ate his way to defensive end. He’s doing great. Everybody is accepting his role. Going out here and getting better.”

The Falcons wanted Harrison to put on weight, and he went from 265 to 289 pounds.

6. Why have Harrison bulk up: Why did the Falcons have Harrison bulk up?

“When you play (defensive end in the 3-4) there is the possibility of a 700-pound double team,” Falcons defensive line coach Jay Rodgers said. “So, you have to have some mass to you in order to anchor those things down. Anytime an undersized guy plays a certain position, he can win the battle by using great technique, but a 700-pound double team, that’s real in this league.”

7. McCloud versus Moore heating up: Falcons coach Raheem Morris was the team’s wide receivers coach when Ray-Ray McCloud was coming out of Clemson in 2018.

Back then, he went to Clemson to work out McCloud.

“Thought that he could be a bigger part (of an offense) than he has been up till this point in his career,” Morris said. “Then you get a chance to watch him play a little bit in some of those down-the-line games in San Fran. Being able to jump in there and do some things.”

Also, Falcons wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard coached McCloud in Pittsburgh in 2020 and 2021.

“He’s done nothing but show us what he’s capable of doing every single day,” Morris said. “Being consistent, going out there playing at the (slot) position and doing some of the move-type stuff for us, along with Rondale (Moore).”

The Falcons acquired Moore in the trade that sent quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Cardinals.

“Rondale is starting to heat up a little bit in camp, and that battle, position battle, for all of those guys is really vying for playing time,” Morris said. “I couldn’t more excited and happy about what those guys have done from a detailed, from a work ethic and from a go-out-there-and-try-to-go-get-it mentality. He’s just one of those guys who absolutely bought into that role and what he’s trying to do as well.”

9. Depth chart: Wide receivers James Washington and Jesse Matthews signed with the Falcons, coach Raheem Morris said Tuesday.

“The two new receivers, one is obviously a veteran who brings a lot of playing experience,” Morris said. “Had some injuries. Rough history. Had a really good workout for us. Came in and ran some really good routes.”

The Falcons placed offensive tackle Tyler Vrabel on reserved/retired list and released wide receiver Isaiah Wooden, who played at Southern Utah.

Morris did not want to elaborate on the Vrabel situation. He’s the son of former Titans coach Mike Vrabel.

“We’re going to leave that for Vrabel,” Morris said. “For now, it was reserve/retired deal. He’s going to step away. I’m sure he’ll come out with something a little bit later.”

Washington, a second-round pick of the Steelers in 2018, played for the Falcons wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard.

Matthews, formerly of the Texans, has recovered from an ACL injury.

“We have a little bit of history with him with Ike Hilliard,” Morris said of Washington. “Was able to add him. Matthews came in and did a nice job in that workout as well. He had a nice little (exhibition) season last year. He really fell short due to the injuries. We felt it was good chance to go add those guys and get some more competition out there.”

Here’s the working depth chart heading into training camp:

OFFENSE

QB – Kirk Cousins, Taylor Heinicke, Michael Penix Jr., John Paddock

RB – Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Carlos Washington Jr., Jase McClellan and Robert Burns

WR – Drake London, Josh Ali, Austin Mack, James Washington, Casey Washington, Dylan Drummond

Slot WR – Ray-Ray McCloud, Rondale Moore

TE – Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner, John FitzPatrick, Austin Stogner, Ross Dwelley

LT – Jake Matthews, Barry Wesley, Andrew Stueber, Julien Davenport

LG – Matthew Bergeron, John Leglue, Ryan Coll

C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, Zack Bailey

RT – Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Jaryd Jones-Smith

WR – Darnell Mooney, KhaDarel Hodge, Chris Blair, Daylen Baldwin, Jesse Matthews, OJ Hiliare.

DEFENSE 3-4 alignment

DE – Zach Harrison, Kentavius Street, Demone Harris, James Smith-Williams, Brandon Dorlus

NT – David Onyemata, LaCale London, Tommy Togiai, Eddie Goldman, Zion Logue

DT – Grady Jarrett, Kentavius Street, Ta’Quon Graham, Prince Emil, Ruke Orhorhoro

LOLB – Arnold Ebiketie, Bradlee Anae, Kehinde Oginni (International)

LILB – Kaden Elliss, Donavan Mutin, Milo Eifler

RILB – Troy Andersen, Nate Landman, JD Bertrand

ROLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone, Bralen Trice

CB – A.J. Terrell, Antonio Hamilton Sr., Jayden Price, Anthony Johnson

Nickel CB – Dee Alford, Trey Vaval, Harrison Hand

FS – Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy, Tre Tarpley III

SS – DeMarcco Hellams, Richie Grant, Lukas Denis, Dane Cruikshank

CB – Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III, Natrone Brooks, Kevin King

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams

KOR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams

The Bow Tie Chronicles