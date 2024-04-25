Atlanta Falcons

AJC’S 2024 position-by-position 10-part draft series

By
15 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here are the links to the AJC’S 2024 position-by-position 10-part draft series:

Part1, WIDE RECEIVERS -- Don’t sleep on Washington’s Rome Odunze among talented wide receivers | Top 10 WRs

Part 2, RUNNING BACKS -- ‘Day two is going to be the running back day,’ an analyst says | Top 10 RBs

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Part 3, TIGHT ENDS -- Ex-Georgia standout Brock Bowers is the top tight end | Top 10 TEs

Part 4, QUARTERBACKS -- After Caleb Williams, is Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye the next quarterback? | Top 10 QBs

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Part 5, OFFENSIVE LINE -- Mims, Van Pran-Granger could help NFL teams in the trenches | Top 5 C, OG, OTs

Part 6, DEFENSIVE LINE -- T’Vondre Sweat’s recent arrest will impact his status | Top 5 DTs, DEs

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Part 7, LINEBACKERS -- Dallas Turner likes to hit quarterbacks | Top 10 LBs

Part 8, CORNERBACKS -- Alabama cornerbacks Arnold, McKinstry ready for next level | Top CBs

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Part 9, SAFETIES --Javon Bullard’s instinctive play style should translate well in NFL | Top 10 safeties

Part 10, SPECIAL TEAMS -- NFL draft: New kickoff return rules to boost special-teams players | Top 10 special

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Indian migrant dies in Georgia ICE detention2h ago

Credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Arizona election case against Trump allies echoes Georgia’s
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

OPINION
Climb aboard the Beltline rail plan
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Forest Cove residents assail city’s rehousing efforts

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Forest Cove residents assail city’s rehousing efforts

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ depth chart heading into the 2024 draft
24m ago
Falcons had busy offseason leading up to NFL draft
1h ago
Vote: Who should Falcons select in first round of NFL draft
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta DJ to open lounge at site of former Sound Table in Old 4th Ward
Funeral plans set for for hip-hop producer Rico Wade in Atlanta
Watch: Atlanta's own Indigo Girls talk ‘Barbie’ movie, motherhood and doing their own...