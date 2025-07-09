Buccaneers' Wirfs has knee surgery, could miss start of the season, AP source says

Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs had surgery on his right knee on Tuesday and is expected to start the season on the sideline, a person with knowledge of his injury told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t released his status. The Tampa Bay Times was first to report that Wirfs had surgery.

Wirfs, who strained his right MCL last November, was held out of minicamp last month.