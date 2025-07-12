Yankees' Aaron Judge makes 3 outstanding catches, robs Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong of home run

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge made three outstanding catches in right field, robbing Pete Crow-Armstrong of a home run, Dansby Swanson of a single and Kyle Tucker of a two-run hit in the New York Yankees' 11-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.
The 6-foot-7 Judge leaped at the right-field wall to catch a 327-foot drive by Crow-Armstrong against Carlos Rodón in the fourth inning, denying what would have been Crow-Armstrong's 26th home run.
Judge's glove avoided the outstretched arms of a fan in a Yankees jersey, who reached over the wall with one hand but missed the ball.
Crow-Armstrong waved his right arm in disgust. The two-time AL MVP bowed his head and smiled.
Judge then rushed in and dove for a backhand grab on Swanson's sinking liner for the third out of the inning.
With runners o the corners, two outs in the eighth and a full count, Judge sprinted to deny Tucker, catching the ball just before the right-field line and sliding chest down onto the warning track.
Cody Bellinger hit three two-run homers against his former team.
