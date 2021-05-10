A look at the Falcons’ 2021 opponents

The Falcons (4-12) finished in last place in the NFC South behind the Carolina Panthers (5-11) and know their opponents for the 2021 NFL season.

The Falcons will play the NFC East and AFC East next season. They’ll host the NFC North’s last place team (Detroit), visit the NFC West’s last place team (San Francisco) and played a road game at Jacksonville, which was added as the 17th game of the season.