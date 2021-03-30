X

NFL adds 17th game, Falcons get Jaguars on schedule

Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan takes the field to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in a NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com
Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan takes the field to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in a NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Falcons
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

It’s offical and it’s the Jacksonville Jaguars.

You can add another game to the Falcons’ 2021 schedule after the NFL owners approved adding a 17th game on Tuesday. The Falcons will travel to the Jaguars in the extra game. The extra games feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division last season. The Falcons (4-12) finished last in the NFC South and the Jaguars (1-15) finished last in the AFC South.

Dates and times for the NFL schedule have not been released. In addition to their NFC South opponents, the Falcons will play Philadelphia, Washington, New England, New York Jets and Detroit at home and Dallas, New York Giants, Buffalo, Miami, San Francisco and now Jacksonville on the road.

The 17-game schedule will be played over 18 weeks.

