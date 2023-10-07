Pickle juice? Max Fried has heard it all for blister remedies

From pickle juice to modern technology, Max Fried has heard it all to remedy his blisters.

Some of the recent advice is, apparently, not appropriate for public consumption.

The Braves’ ace left-hander came off the 15-day injured list Saturday after battling a blister that shut down his regular season last month. He will start Game 2 of the best-of-five National League Division Series against the Phillies on Monday.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

“I’ve gotten a few different ones,” Fried said Saturday in advance of Game 1. “Maybe a couple that I probably shouldn’t say here. We’ve kind of just been throwing everything we can at it, from home remedies, something just as much as like pickle juice to some of the medical equipment that we have. So, it’s just more of everybody’s body reacts differently, and you just have to try to find what works for each individual.”

For the record, Fried said all is well with the blister.

Fried threw 67 pitches in five innings of a simulated game Tuesday as the Braves prepared for the NLDS while the Phillies were playing the Marlins in the Wild Card Series. All the reports were that Fried came out unscathed. He confirmed it Saturday.

“Right now, as far as visuals and the way it feels, it just feels like my finger is healed and back to normal,” he said.

Fried said he understands the narrative of having to deal with blisters, even ones that surface at the most inopportune times. He said it has not worn on him during the past few weeks.

Recovering from a blister sure beats recovering from the virus that affected him during last season’s playoffs. He started Game 1 of the NLDS against these Phillies and lasted only 3-1/3 innings. He surrendered eight hits, six runs, four of them earned, in a game the Braves lost 7-6. It was the road win the Phillies needed to win the series with home wins in Games 3 and 4.

“I mean, obviously not the most ideal situations coming in, not all the way healthy, missing some time going into the playoffs, but physically, my body and the way that I’m feeling this year versus last year is night and day different,” Fried said. “So I’m feeling really good. I feel strong. Obviously don’t have too many innings on my arm this year. So I’m just getting excited to get back out there and kind of just leave it all out there and kind of just go to battle with my guys.”