Braves Nation: Still best home record in baseball

With the Braves off Thursday, before they start a four-game series against the Padres, it’s a good time to check on the standings.

Yes, we know the Phillies are leading the National League East. And all of baseball, for that matter. But they can only beat up on the Mets for so long.

The Phillies have the best record in baseball at 31-13 (.705) and a three-game lead over the Braves at 26-14 (.650) in the East.