Atlanta Braves

Braves Nation: Still best home record in baseball

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall (14) runs onto the field at the beginning of the game versus the Cubs at Truist Park on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall (14) runs onto the field at the beginning of the game versus the Cubs at Truist Park on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)
By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago

With the Braves off Thursday, before they start a four-game series against the Padres, it’s a good time to check on the standings.

Yes, we know the Phillies are leading the National League East. And all of baseball, for that matter. But they can only beat up on the Mets for so long.

The Phillies have the best record in baseball at 31-13 (.705) and a three-game lead over the Braves at 26-14 (.650) in the East.

It’s worth noting that the Braves have the second-best record in the National League and the fourth-best mark in baseball.

Despite the Braves’ 7-1 home loss to the Cubs on Wednesday, they have the best home record in baseball at 15-5. According to the Braves, it is the team’s best start through the first 20 home games of a season since 2013 at Turner Field, when they also went 15-5. A 16th win on Wednesday would have tied the franchise modern record for the best home start with the 1953 Milwaukee team and the 2000 Atlanta team.

Through their 40 games this season, the Braves are slightly ahead of last season’s pace. They were 25-15 (.625) on their way to a 104-win season.

We’ll see where this ends. Forty games down, 122 to go.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

The Georgia GOP’s embrace of Trump hasn’t stopped internal feuding

Credit: Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Republicans pitch plan to replace Rebel leader with Hank Aaron statue
53m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

EXCLUSIVE
Plains’ Maranatha Baptist Church names first woman pastor

Credit: TNS

Fulton reconsiders new jail
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton reconsiders new jail
1h ago

Credit: Susan Walsh/AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Biden tells Atlanta radio station ‘Trump hurt Black people’
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Padres at Braves preview: Flyover part of Saturday’s pregame
1h ago
Charlie Morton has a rare short and poor start in Braves’ loss to Cubs
Braves reliever Pierce Johnson ‘felt really good’ facing hitters Wednesday
Featured

Credit: AP

No Ronald Acuña Jr. or Austin Riley in Braves’ starting lineup Wednesday
Biden-Trump debate historic, the first of its kind in Georgia
Landmark study of cancer in Black women launches in Georgia