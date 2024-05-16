Braves Nation: Still best home record in baseball

With the Braves off Thursday, before they start a four-game series against the Padres, it’s a good time to check on the standings.
Yes, we know the Phillies are leading the National League East. And all of baseball, for that matter. But they can only beat up on the Mets for so long.
The Phillies have the best record in baseball at 31-13 (.705) and a three-game lead over the Braves at 26-14 (.650) in the East.
It’s worth noting that the Braves have the second-best record in the National League and the fourth-best mark in baseball.
Despite the Braves’ 7-1 home loss to the Cubs on Wednesday, they have the best home record in baseball at 15-5. According to the Braves, it is the team’s best start through the first 20 home games of a season since 2013 at Turner Field, when they also went 15-5. A 16th win on Wednesday would have tied the franchise modern record for the best home start with the 1953 Milwaukee team and the 2000 Atlanta team.
Through their 40 games this season, the Braves are slightly ahead of last season’s pace. They were 25-15 (.625) on their way to a 104-win season.
We’ll see where this ends. Forty games down, 122 to go.
