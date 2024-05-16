Atlanta Braves

Braves Report podcast: Previewing the Padres series

Leslie Tessler gets emotional as she sees Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia signing an autograph to her son Lucas Torino (8) before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Leslie Tessler gets emotional as she sees Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia signing an autograph to her son Lucas Torino (8) before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By AJC Sports
Updated 32 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee is joined by AJC sports and features writer Gabe Burns,

The two discuss the series win over the Cubs and why a couple of days off for Ronald Acuña might not be a bad thing.

Barrett also previews this weekend’s series against the Padres with Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

