Braves Report podcast: Previewing the Padres series

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee is joined by AJC sports and features writer Gabe Burns,
The two discuss the series win over the Cubs and why a couple of days off for Ronald Acuña might not be a bad thing.
Barrett also previews this weekend’s series against the Padres with Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
