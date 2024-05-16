Padres at Braves preview: Flyover part of Saturday’s pregame

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

Pregame activities: Summer Concert Series featuring Tanner Adell on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage starting at 6 p.m.

National Anthem: Mossy Creek Middle School & Feagin Middle School

Pitching matchup: Max Fried vs. Matt Waldron

SATURDAY, 7:15 p.m., FOX

Gates open: 4:30 p.m.

Pregame ceremony: The Braves will honor Armed Forces Day by recognizing those currently serving in the six U.S. Military Branches.

First pitch: Master Sergeant Eric Stebner

National Anthem (with flyover): Lt. Kristen Grissinger will perform the National Anthem. The performance will conclude with a flyover executed by the 50th Flying Training Squadron, a part of the 14th Flying Training Wing based at Columbus Air Force Base, MS.

Pitching matchup: Bryce Elder vs. Yu Darvish

SUNDAY, 7:10 p.m., ESPN

Gates open: 5 p.m.

Pregame ceremony: The Braves will celebrate Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) Night with a special pregame presentation along with live entertainment performances in The Battery Atlanta Plaza.

Giveaways: The first 3,000 youth through the gates will receive Braves swim goggles.

Kids Club Sunday: Free face painting and sign making in the Plaza, a pregame player Q&A with Charlie Morton on the Georgia Power Pavilion stage, and free games in Hope & Will’s Sandlot.

Alumni Sunday: Fans can arrive early to meet and get autographs from former Braves Dion James and Mark Wohlers at the Georgia Power Pavilion at 5 p.m.

National Anthem: North Forsyth Middle School

Pitching matchup: Reynaldo Lopez vs. TBA

MONDAY, 12:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 11 a.m.

National Anthem: Warren T. Jackson Elementary

Pitching matchup: Chris Sale vs. TBA