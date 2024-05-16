Padres at Braves preview: Flyover part of Saturday’s pregame

Atlanta Braves

Fans clap during the pregame show at the Braves home opening day game versus the Diamondbacks at Truist Park in Atlanta on Friday, April 5, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

PADRES AT BRAVES

What you need to know about the upcoming four-game series between the Padres and the Braves at Truist Park Friday-Monday.

FRIDAY, 7:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

Pregame activities: Summer Concert Series featuring Tanner Adell on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage starting at 6 p.m.

National Anthem: Mossy Creek Middle School & Feagin Middle School

Pitching matchup: Max Fried vs. Matt Waldron

SATURDAY, 7:15 p.m., FOX

Gates open: 4:30 p.m.

Pregame ceremony: The Braves will honor Armed Forces Day by recognizing those currently serving in the six U.S. Military Branches.

First pitch: Master Sergeant Eric Stebner

National Anthem (with flyover): Lt. Kristen Grissinger will perform the National Anthem. The performance will conclude with a flyover executed by the 50th Flying Training Squadron, a part of the 14th Flying Training Wing based at Columbus Air Force Base, MS.

Pitching matchup: Bryce Elder vs. Yu Darvish

SUNDAY, 7:10 p.m., ESPN

Gates open: 5 p.m.

Pregame ceremony: The Braves will celebrate Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) Night with a special pregame presentation along with live entertainment performances in The Battery Atlanta Plaza.

Giveaways: The first 3,000 youth through the gates will receive Braves swim goggles.

Kids Club Sunday: Free face painting and sign making in the Plaza, a pregame player Q&A with Charlie Morton on the Georgia Power Pavilion stage, and free games in Hope & Will’s Sandlot.

Alumni Sunday: Fans can arrive early to meet and get autographs from former Braves Dion James and Mark Wohlers at the Georgia Power Pavilion at 5 p.m.

National Anthem: North Forsyth Middle School

Pitching matchup: Reynaldo Lopez vs. TBA

MONDAY, 12:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 11 a.m.

National Anthem: Warren T. Jackson Elementary

Pitching matchup: Chris Sale vs. TBA

