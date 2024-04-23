Braves Nation: Travis d’Arnaud on a home run tear

Atlanta Braves

Homered five times in a span of eight at-bats
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud watches a two-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, April 22, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago

Entering the Braves current homestand, Travis d’Arnaud did not have a home run. Now, he has five, coming over the past four games. That’s good for second on the team behind Marcell Ozuna with nine.

The five home runs came in a span of eight official at-bats. According to the Braves, he became the first Brave since the franchise’s relocation to Milwaukee in 1953 with at least five home runs over an eight at-bat span. The last National League to do so was the Reds’ Joey Votto in 2021. The home runs, including a grand slam, accounted for 10 RBIs.

Here’s a look at d’Arnaud last four games. In all, he is 6-for-10.

Friday (vs. Rangers)

Home run

Home run

Home run

Groundout

Saturday (vs. Rangers)

Walk

Walk

Hit by pitch

Home run

Sunday (vs. Rangers)

Flyout

Monday (vs. Marlins)

Groundout

Home run

Single

Strikeout

