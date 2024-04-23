Braves Nation: Travis d’Arnaud on a home run tear

Entering the Braves current homestand, Travis d’Arnaud did not have a home run. Now, he has five, coming over the past four games. That’s good for second on the team behind Marcell Ozuna with nine.

The five home runs came in a span of eight official at-bats. According to the Braves, he became the first Brave since the franchise’s relocation to Milwaukee in 1953 with at least five home runs over an eight at-bat span. The last National League to do so was the Reds’ Joey Votto in 2021. The home runs, including a grand slam, accounted for 10 RBIs.

Here’s a look at d’Arnaud last four games. In all, he is 6-for-10.