Braves Nation: Travis d’Arnaud on a home run tear

Entering the Braves current homestand, Travis d’Arnaud did not have a home run. Now, he has five, coming over the past four games. That’s good for second on the team behind Marcell Ozuna with nine.
The five home runs came in a span of eight official at-bats. According to the Braves, he became the first Brave since the franchise’s relocation to Milwaukee in 1953 with at least five home runs over an eight at-bat span. The last National League to do so was the Reds’ Joey Votto in 2021. The home runs, including a grand slam, accounted for 10 RBIs.
Here’s a look at d’Arnaud last four games. In all, he is 6-for-10.
Friday (vs. Rangers)
Home run
Home run
Home run
Groundout
Saturday (vs. Rangers)
Walk
Walk
Hit by pitch
Home run
Sunday (vs. Rangers)
Flyout
Monday (vs. Marlins)
Groundout
Home run
Single
Strikeout
