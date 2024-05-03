No Braves on Comcast: How are you watching games?

Are you one of the unfortunate who currently can not watch the Braves during the Comcast/Bally’s dispute?
There is a big series with the Dodgers this weekend, you might have heard.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution wants to hear about what steps - if any - you are taking to keep up with the Braves.
Let us know. Send an email to sportstips@ajc.com. Please include your contact information. We certainly won’t share that information, but might like to reach out to you for a future story.
Thank you very much.
