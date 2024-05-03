Atlanta Braves

No Braves on Comcast: How are you watching games?

Fans react as the Braves clinch the win at the home opening day game versus the Diamondbacks at Truist Park in Atlanta on Friday, April 5, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fans react as the Braves clinch the win at the home opening day game versus the Diamondbacks at Truist Park in Atlanta on Friday, April 5, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)
By AJC Sports
15 minutes ago

Are you one of the unfortunate who currently can not watch the Braves during the Comcast/Bally’s dispute?

There is a big series with the Dodgers this weekend, you might have heard.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution wants to hear about what steps - if any - you are taking to keep up with the Braves.

Let us know. Send an email to sportstips@ajc.com. Please include your contact information. We certainly won’t share that information, but might like to reach out to you for a future story.

Thank you very much.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Taylor Croft

Will the weather cooperate for this weekend’s Shaky Knees music festival?

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hartsfield-Jackson’s outgoing general manager leaves a long to-do list
1h ago

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Son of couple slain at Lake Oconee 10 years ago says mystery ‘drives us nuts’

Ozempic, weight loss drugs send ripples through Atlanta health and fitness community

Ozempic, weight loss drugs send ripples through Atlanta health and fitness community

Credit: TNS

OPINION
MURPHY: The election is 6 months away- are you better off than you were four years ago?
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves Dispatch: Marcell Ozuna and a historic turnaround
Braves Report podcast: Previewing series with Dodgers
Braves make small trade for minor-league righty Jimmy Herget
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

1 year after Midtown Atlanta shootings: Grief, recovery and a push for change
Bradley’s Buzz: Braves-Dodgers. Need we say more? (Though we will)
UGA makes Kirby Smart college football’s highest-paid coach, again