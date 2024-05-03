Braves Report podcast: Previewing series with Dodgers

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the last game of their series against the Mariners
Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Chris Sale and Austin Riley.
Barrett also answers your questions and previews the Braves’ upcoming series against the Dodgers with “Dodger Talk” host David Vassegh.
