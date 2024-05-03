Atlanta Braves

Braves Report podcast: Previewing series with Dodgers

Ronald Acuna and Freddie Freeman will be on the same field again. AJC file photo

Credit: AJC file photo

Credit: AJC file photo

Ronald Acuna and Freddie Freeman will be on the same field again. AJC file photo
By AJC Sports
47 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the last game of their series against the Mariners

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and players Chris Sale and Austin Riley.

Barrett also answers your questions and previews the Braves’ upcoming series against the Dodgers with “Dodger Talk” host David Vassegh.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Seeking a second term, Fulton DA Fani Willis is in the political fight of her life

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia makes Kirby Smart college football’s highest-paid coach, again

Credit: AP

LATEST UPDATES
Carter Center urges colleges, police to avoid ‘unnecessary escalation’

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Democrats slam Kemp’s kibosh on full Medicaid expansion

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Democrats slam Kemp’s kibosh on full Medicaid expansion

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Mayor Dickens makes key cabinet changes
The Latest

Credit: AP

Braves make small trade for minor-league righty Jimmy Herget
54m ago
Braves aren’t perfect, but Dodgers are figuring it out, too
For Braves fans caught in cable dispute, can’t blackout be lifted? Sorry, but no
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA makes Kirby Smart college football’s highest-paid coach, again
For Braves fans caught in cable dispute, can’t blackout be lifted? Sorry, but no
15 things to do this weekend: Fiesta de Mayo, free comic books and more