Braves’ Michael Harris II leaves game after ‘jamming his right knee’

MIAMI – The Braves were up, 13-4, over the Marlins, but it did not feel like it.
Earlier in the evening Wednesday, Kyle Wright exited the game early.
And then at the end of the top of the sixth, Michael Harris II departed the game after appearing to injure his right knee after running out a groundout to end the inning. Harris ran through first base hard, touched the bag with his left foot, then stumbled. He appeared to hurt his knee when he tumbled over and his leg hit the ground awkwardly.
The Braves said Harris was removed “as a precaution after jamming his right knee.”
Harris held his right knee while sitting on the ground. Braves manager Brian Snitker and assistant athletic trainer Nick Flynn went out to check on Harris, who eventually walked off under his own power.
Earlier this season, Harris suffered a lower back strain and spent three weeks on the injured list. He returned on April 28 in New York.
He had started finding his groove, too. In Tuesday’s win, he doubled. In Wednesday’s second inning, he blasted a two-run shot for his first homer of the season.
