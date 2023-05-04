BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Authorities hold news conference after accused Midtown Atlanta shooter captured
Braves starter Kyle Wright exits game early

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

MIAMI – This was not what the Braves wanted or needed to see.

In the bottom of the third inning, Kyle Wright departed the game with an apparent injury, though it was unclear. He walked off the field with assistant athletic trainer Jeff Stevenson.

Wright, who allowed three runs over two innings, had just given up a single when pitching coach Rick Kranitz walked out to the mound. Kranitz appeared to say something to the dugout, perhaps calling for an athletic trainer. Stevenson soon ran toward the mound, and manager Brian Snitker joined them.

The group – Snitker, Kranitz, Stevenson, Wright and the Braves’ infielders – huddled on the mound for a couple minutes. Then Wright departed the game. The specific reason for his exit wasn’t immediately clear.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

