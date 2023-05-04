Braves starter Kyle Wright exits game early

In the bottom of the third inning, Kyle Wright departed the game with an apparent injury, though it was unclear. He walked off the field with assistant athletic trainer Jeff Stevenson.

Wright, who allowed three runs over two innings, had just given up a single when pitching coach Rick Kranitz walked out to the mound. Kranitz appeared to say something to the dugout, perhaps calling for an athletic trainer. Stevenson soon ran toward the mound, and manager Brian Snitker joined them.