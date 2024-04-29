BreakingNews
Polls open: Early voting starts in Georgia primary election
Atlanta Braves

Listen: Braves win series over Guardians

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley (27) celebrates his walk-off RBI-single for the win in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: Mike Stewart/AP

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley (27) celebrates his walk-off RBI-single for the win in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By AJC Sports
15 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano recap the Braves series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Plus, get a preview of the Braves’ upcoming series against the Seattle Mariners.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

