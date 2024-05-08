Bally’s bringing back four-player broadcast booth for third time

Bally’s is bringing back four former Braves players to the broadcast booth – a concept the sports network has used successfully on two other occasions.
Chipper Jones, Tom Glavine, Jeff Francoeur and Brian McCann will be together in the booth for the Braves game against the Cubs next Wednesday, May 15.
McCann will replace Smoltz, who will be celebrating a birthday, on the team of four for the broadcast concept that gained attention last June. The group teamed again for an August broadcast. The original telecast was nominated for a Southeast Emmy.
“We anticipate the same unpredictable party-like atmosphere of Braves baseball coverage and wish Brian the best in holding his ground in the booth with his former teammates,” Jeff Genthner, senior vice president and general manager of Bally Sports South, said in a statement.
Bally Sports’ regular play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin and analyst C.J. Nitkowski will be given the night off. There will not be a sideline reporter.
During their major league careers, Jones, Glavine, Francoeur and McCann combined to play 68 seasons with 52 as Braves. All four of them started their careers in the Braves organization. Their career accolades include two World Series championships, 25 All-Star game selections and 14 consecutive division titles from 1991-2005.
About the Author