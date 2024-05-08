Bally’s bringing back four-player broadcast booth for third time

Bally’s is bringing back four former Braves players to the broadcast booth – a concept the sports network has used successfully on two other occasions.

Chipper Jones, Tom Glavine, Jeff Francoeur and Brian McCann will be together in the booth for the Braves game against the Cubs next Wednesday, May 15.

McCann will replace Smoltz, who will be celebrating a birthday, on the team of four for the broadcast concept that gained attention last June. The group teamed again for an August broadcast. The original telecast was nominated for a Southeast Emmy.