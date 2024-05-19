Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud improved from Friday night to Saturday

“He can come in and finish the game,” Snitker said.

But that only would’ve happened if Tromp suffered an injury. The Braves planned to give d’Arnaud Saturday and Sunday off.

Explore Read more about the Braves here

Saturday was postponed and Monday is now a split-doubleheader. Usually, a catcher won’t catch both games of a doubleheader, so the Braves likely wouldn’t start Tromp in both games. This means they’ll probably need to ensure d’Arnaud feels well enough to start one of Monday’s games.

The Braves are already without Sean Murphy, who could begin his rehab assignment on Tuesday. But they’re fortunate to have Tromp, who has grown under the tutelage of d’Arnaud, Murphy and catching coach Sal Fasano.

“I talk to all the pitchers, and everything is great with him when he catches,” Snitker said. “He does a really good job and he’s caught all of them, and done well with them all.”

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

Tromp has worked to earn the trust of his pitchers.

“I’m gonna be honest: The only thing I did was just be myself,” he said on Saturday. “I think you just be yourself and people see your work and how you go about your things, and I think that’s just the thing that they like the most. I come in every day and I try to prepare as fast as I can every day, and I think they see that. I think they see that, they’re comfortable. It’s one of those (things) where you meet a new guy, but you don’t want to ask too many questions.”

To this point, Snitker has often praised Tromp – who has been with the big-league team since the second game because Murphy strained his left oblique on opening day. Tromp, who is 29 years old, has improved as a backstop.

Another person who has applauded him: Chris Sale. The veteran is a straight shooter. He says what he means, so his compliments tell you a lot about Tromp.

“It means a lot,” Tromp said of his team lauding him. “It means they respect you as a teammate. And it also means that they’re going to hold you accountable. This is one of the best parts about this team, is that everybody’s holding each other accountable every day. I wouldn’t change this group for the world. I know that they support me, and I know that they trust me. Trust is earned. You don’t buy trust. I have to just keep earning my trust. I’ve tried to earn it the past couple of years.

“And I just think over the course of the years, slowly but surely, you earn the trust of your teammates, earn the trust of your coaching staff and the trust of your pitching staff. Once you have all those in control, then you can go out there with a free mind and just call a game, and just try to win as many games as possible.”