ACC basketball odds: UNC, Duke have inside track at title

So as conference action heats up with just about six weeks remaining in the regular season, here are the latest odds to win the ACC in Men’s College Basketball.

North Carolina Tar Heels (-350)

The North Carolina Tar Heels (16-3) are currently the overwhelming favorite to win the ACC in Men’s College Basketball at (-350) odds on DraftKings. UNC has been on an absolute tear in this third season under head coach Hubert Davis, boasting a 9-0 record at home and 8-0 record in conference play to this point.

Carolina is in the midst of a nine-game winning streak, seven of which have come by double digits. During the win streak, UNC has been completely locked in on the defensive end, holding their last nine opponents under 70 points, the longest stretch for the program since the 2006-07 season.

Senior point guard RJ Davis is enjoying a career year averaging 21 points per game to lead the way for the Tar Heels as they look to close the show and win the ACC for the 33rd time in school history. With just 12 games remaining on the schedule (six at home), and a three-game lead on 2nd place NC State, the forecast is coming up Carolina Blue for your 2024 ACC regular season champion.

Duke Blue Devils (+360)

Rivals of UNC, the Duke Blue Devils currently sit with the second-best odds to win the ACC at (+360). Duke is 13-4 overall with a 4-2 conference record and is 8-2 in its last ten games. Although the Blue Devils currently sit in fourth place in the ACC, there’s a reason they carry the second-best betting odds to win the conference.

Mainly because Duke still has two head-to-head matchups to play against ACC-leading North Carolina. The second of which will be played at Cameron Indoor Stadium (Duke’s home arena) and represents the last game on the regular season schedule. While it’s a tall ask, if the Blue Devils can win both head-to-head matchups with UNC, it would take only one other conference loss by the Tar Heels for a potential slip at the top.

The Blue Devils certainly have the talent to make a run as the star pairing of center Kyle Filipowski and guard Jeremy Roach represents one of the most dynamic tandems in college basketball. It’s an uphill battle, no doubt, but at +360 odds, Duke isn’t a bad bet to get on a roll down the stretch and potentially win the ACC.

Wake Forest (+3000)

This is admittedly a long-sot wager, as you’d be simply taking a flier on some juicy odds. But there are some reasons for optimism surrounding the Demon Deacons. For starters, Wake Forest is already sitting at an impressive 13-6 record including 5-3 in conference play. The Deacons have three guards averaging better than 15 points per game in Hunter Sallis, Kevin Miller, and Cameron Hildreth, as the team can flat-out score the basketball.

But with just 12 games remaining and having lost their only matchup with the ACC-leading North Carolina Tar Heels, the Demon Deacons would need some serious help to end up as regular season ACC champs. While it’s unlikely that Wake Forest will get into true contention for the ACC regular season title, the Demon Deacons could still set themselves up for postseason success.

Wake hosts four of its final six matchups at home, including its last two, meaning the program could be carrying serious momentum into the ACC Tournament. With solid play down the stretch, Wake Forest could certainly earn an NCAA Tournament birth. And every college basketball fan knows...once you’re in the dance, anything can happen.

Current pick: UNC has the edge

While the value lies elsewhere on the board, it would take a truly monumental collapse for the Tar Heels to fall short of the ACC title at this point. UNC is as complete of a team as any in the nation, powered by veteran guard play, and hosts six of its final 12 opponents at home in the Dean Smith Center. It’s safe to say the campus will be rocking in Chapel Hill as March Madness is quickly approaching.