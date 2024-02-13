2024 Super Bowl odds: Sportsbooks still bullish on 49ers

Chiefs not favored in first look at 2024 NFL odds

The Chiefs are right on the 49ers’ heels with the second-best 2024 Super Bowl odds at (+650). Following the top two are the Baltimore Ravens (+900), Buffalo Bills (+1000), and Detroit Lions (+1200).

A full list of the 2024 Super Bowl odds can be found below courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL 2024 Super Bowl odds

Team 2024 Super Bowl odds San Fransisco 49ers +550 Kansas City Chiefs +650 Baltimore Ravens +900 Buffalo Bills +1000 Detroit Lions +1200 Cincinnati Bengals +1300 Miami Dolphins +1700 Philadelphia Eagles +2000 Green Bay Packers +2000 Dallas Cowboys +2000 Houston Texans +2200 New York Jets +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 Jacksonville Jaguars +3000 Chicago Bears +3000 Los Angeles Rams +3500 Cleveland Browns +3500 Atlanta Falcons +3500 Indianapolis Colts +4500 Minnesota Vikings +5500 Seattle Seahawks +6500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +7000 Pittsburgh Steelers +7500 Arizona Cardinals +8000 New Orleans Saints +8000 Washington Commanders +10000 New York Giants +10000 New England Patriots +10000 Las Vegas Raiders +10000 Denver Broncos +10000 Tennessee Titans +15000 Carolina Panthers +25000

North Carolina sports betting is on the way. Soon, offers via the BetMGM North Carolina promo code, FanDuel North Carolina promo code and more will be available.

It’s not the biggest surprise to see San Fransisco sit atop the list as the odds-on favorite (+550) to win the 2024 Super Bowl. After all, they just had a ten-point lead in Super Bowl 58 before Patrick Mahomes led yet another monumental playoff comeback. San Fransisco boasts arguably the best roster top to bottom in the entire NFL, and will have ample opportunity to further improve in the offseason.

For the first time in two years, the 49ers will have a first-round draft pick. This, of course, came as a result of San Fransisco previously trading away future picks to move up in the 2021 Draft and select quarterback Trey Lance (who has since been dealt to Dallas). In total, San Fransisco owns 12 picks heading into the 2024 Draft, five of those being compensatory pick slots. It’s safe to assume the 49ers will once again enter the 2024 NFL season with one of the best rosters in the league.

Aiming to make NFL history as the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls, the Kansas City Chiefs (+650) are tagged with the second-best odds to hoist the Lombardi trophy. Winning back-to-back Super Bowl titles is already an incredible feat, but it’s made all the more impressive when you realize the last two seasons were supposed to be “reloading” years for Kansas City.

In the 2022 offseason, the Chiefs sent shockwaves throughout the league when they opted to trade superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a package of five draft picks. A move that, on paper, should’ve hurt the Chiefs in the immediate aftermath, is now a major factor in propelling what could go down as the greatest dynasty in the history of the NFL.

The Chiefs have brilliantly used the draft picks they acquired (and cap space they saved) in the Tyreek Hill trade to build what many argue is the best defense in the NFL. It was a bold gamble to trade away Hill, but when Patrick Mahomes is your quarterback, anything is possible. And the Chiefs brass certainly deserves credit for its forward-thinking approach to roster construction in the modern NFL.

Will the Ravens finally break through?

Coming in at third on the 2024 Super Bowl odds list is the Baltimore Ravens, the team that held the AFC’s number one seed entering the 2023 Playoffs. Reigning, and now two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson will enter next season on the heels of another disappointing Playoff exit, as the ultimate post-season success is the only thing that has evaded Jackson thus far.

It must be pointed out that the Ravens have recently seen a mass exodus of their coaching staff. Former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson have accepted jobs with the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans, respectively. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has long been lauded for his ability to construct an elite coaching staff and will have to do so again this offseason to maintain Baltimore’s status as a top contender in the NFL.

Make your early 2024 Super Bowl bet on DraftKings to lock in what could be a winning ticket at premium odds.