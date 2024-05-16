Nuggets vs. Timberwolves best prop bets: Three prop picks for Game 6

The NBA Western Conference Playoffs take center stage this evening as Denver and Minnesota get set to play a pivotal Game 6. It’s been an ultra-exciting series to this point and before the action resumes there are a few picks to consider as the best prop bets for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves.

Best Bets for Nuggets-Timberwolves: Prop Bet Picks for Game 6

In one of the most captivating NBA Playoffs series of the second round, Denver and Minnesota are locked in a tightly contested battle. This series started with a major surprise as the young Timberwolves team went into Denver and took both of the opening games on the Nuggets home floor to claim an early 2-0 series lead. The defending champions looked like they could be staring down an early exit from the post-season, but rallied to win both Game 3 and 4 in Minnesota, evening the series at 2-2.

The series then returned to Denver for Game 5 where the Nuggets secured a crucial 112-97 victory behind a spectacular 40 points, 13 assists, and 7 rebounds by the league MVP Nikola Jokić. Now shifting back to Minnesota for Game 6, the Timberwolves will be looking to keep their season alive in front of their home fans and force a Game 7 back in Denver.

Before Game 6 gets underway this evening from the Target Center in Minneapolis, let’s look at three of the best prop bet picks for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves.

Note: All odds and props on this page are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook. New users can claim the DraftKings promo code to get started with bonus bets.

Nikola Jokić over 29.5 points (-115)

Jokić is now dominating this series as the NBA’s MVP has scored 24, 35, and 40 points in the last three games, all of which were Denver wins. Making these totals even more impressive, the Joker is doing it with remarkable efficiency as he’s shot better than 62% from the field (40/64) in those games.

The Nuggets now sit just one win away from their second consecutive Western Conference Finals, and I’m expecting Jokić to smell blood in the water tonight and stay aggressive. His player prop points total is set at 29.5 and I like him to go over that number this evening as he and the Nuggets aim to close out the Timberwolves in Minnesota.

Jamal Murray over 24.5 points + assists (-125)

The other half of the Nuggets star duo, Jamal Murray has been a large part of the Denver turnaround in this series. While Jokić has been the driving force of the Nuggets offensive output, Murray is certainly playing his part from both a scoring and playmaking perspective.

For tonight’s Game 6, Murray’s combo prop for points + assists sits at 24.5, a number that I believe he will surpass. In two of his last three outings, Murray has gone over this number with 24 points and 5 assists in Game 3, and 19 points with 8 assists in Game 4. As the Nuggets aim to end this series tonight, they’ll likely need a top-tier showing from their star point guard, and I think Murray will answer the call.

Anthony Edwards over 2.5 three’s (-125)

The Timberwolves are looking to force a Game 7 back in Denver, and to do that, they’ll likely need a big game from their young superstar Anthony Edwards. He’s been one of the most impressive performers in this year’s Playoffs, averaging 30.6 points per game on 54.1% field goals and 42.2% from three-point range. For tonight’s pick, I’m looking at Edwards’ three-point makes total, which is set at 2.5.

Although Ant-Man is coming off Game 5 where he shot 1-5 on three-point field goals, he had made at least three (3) from downtown in the two games prior, and four of his previous five games. Back home in Minnesota, I’m expecting Edwards to be ultra-aggressive in this game, and I’m including at least three makes from distance in this one. Take the over on the Anthony Edwards three-point field goals prop tonight.