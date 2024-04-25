In his memoir, “No Time to Panic,” Matt Gutman shares his lifelong struggle with panic attacks and anxiety. The book offers a rare glimpse into the life of a renowned journalist, revealing the challenges he faced behind the scenes while working on “World News Tonight,” “Good Morning America,” “20/20″ and other shows.

Born out of Gutman’s quest to find help for his anxiety disorder, the book (published last year) serves as both a memoir and a guide for those grappling with similar issues. In an interview with Shondaland, ABC chief national correspondent explained he spent years researching anxiety and panic attacks.

Despite his confident onscreen persona, Gutman shared with the Michigan Daily how panic attacks have been a constant presence in his life, even as he reported from the front lines of war zones and natural disasters.

“Admitting this to my colleagues almost universally was met with a shrug,” Gutman told the University of Michigan’s independent student newspaper. “I would tell them … ‘No no, you don’t understand, I get panic attacks all the time’ and I would get an ‘Oh, sorry.’ I was afraid to go on television and do my job, afraid of being scrutinized by my peers.”

In “No Time to Panic,” Gutman offers a relatable perspective on mental health struggles through engaging storytelling and practical insights. He shares coping strategies that have helped him manage his anxiety, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and seeking support, Shondaland reported.

Explore 7 ways to stop a panic attack

Although Gutman knows his journey will differ from others, he told ABC7 that he hopes readers take away two key lessons from his book.

“The first thing I want people to know is they’re not alone, right? There are well over 100 million Americans who’ve had a panic attack in their lifetime,” he told the outlet. “The second is, panic is normal. We are wired for it, and it’s not a life sentence.”

Although he’s not a therapist, Gutman recommends people keep exercise, sleep and mindfulness in check to help manage anxiety, according to Shondaland.

And for those who don’t suffer or who haven’t yet suffered their first panic attack, Gutman asks in Time magazine “for understanding. We are your friends, family members, your colleagues. There are more of us than you think.”