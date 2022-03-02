7 ways to stop a panic attack

Panic attacks can come at any time, during the day or even while you’re sleeping. The most common signs are a feeling of your heart pounding out of your chest, shortness of breath, dizziness, sweating and muscle tension. Whatever your symptoms are, one thing’s for sure, a panic attack can be terrifying. But whether at work or elsewhere, there are ways to control a panic attack once it starts.
Shutting your eyes
Closing your eyes at the start of a panic attack — or during it — can help ease the process. Sometimes panic attacks are triggered by something we’ve seen. If you’ve experienced a traumatic event, there’s a chance someone or something in your line of site or peripheral triggered an anxious moment.
Deep breathing
With your eyes closed, take deep calculated breaths. Control your breathing, let your body know that you’ve got this. Fast breathing can ignite a fight or flight mode within the body. Place one hand one your heart and another on your stomach, take slow breaths and be present in the moment.
Rehearse
It may sound a bit odd to practice how one would react during a panic attack. But clinical psychologist Regina Josell, PsyD explains that writing down positive words can cancel out negative thoughts.
Focus on something else
Redirecting your focus to a picture that makes you happy — imagining a place you’d rather be, or a puppy that’s being walked across the street — can distract you from a panic attack and help shift your mind’s attention.
Recognize
It’s normal for your panic level to be elevated once you realize you’re having an episode. Recognize that you are indeed having an attack, be in the moment and accept it. This will help your brain identify not only what is happening but why it’s happening.
As many of us head back to offices after working from home, it’s clear that the pandemic has given us a little bit of PTSD. For years, we were told to stay away from others and now, we’re being told it’s time to go back into the confined spaces of an office.
There are a few things you can do if a panic attack hits you at work:
Take a break
Relieve yourself from your desk for 5-10 minutes. A survey of 2,000 Americans revealed that nearly of third of workers don’t take lunch breaks. Sometimes it’s best to take a step back to group and recharge.
Find a place to meditate
Deep breaths allow you to control your mood and your heartbeat. Studies show that inhaling deeply for 3-5 seconds, followed by an equally slow exhale can not only relax the body but also the mind.
Go for a walk or take lunch outside
Has your doctor ever asked if you were getting enough vitamin D? When you’re exposed to sunlight, your skin makes vitamin D from cholesterol. Vitamin D is proven to help boost moods.
Whether you’re at home, on a walk, in a meeting or at work, a panic attack can strike at any moment. The good thing is, you can be in charge of your panic attack.
About the Author