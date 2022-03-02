7 ways to stop a panic attack

Recognize

It’s normal for your panic level to be elevated once you realize you’re having an episode. Recognize that you are indeed having an attack, be in the moment and accept it. This will help your brain identify not only what is happening but why it’s happening.

As many of us head back to offices after working from home, it’s clear that the pandemic has given us a little bit of PTSD. For years, we were told to stay away from others and now, we’re being told it’s time to go back into the confined spaces of an office.

There are a few things you can do if a panic attack hits you at work:

Take a break

Relieve yourself from your desk for 5-10 minutes. A survey of 2,000 Americans revealed that nearly of third of workers don’t take lunch breaks. Sometimes it’s best to take a step back to group and recharge.

Find a place to meditate

Deep breaths allow you to control your mood and your heartbeat. Studies show that inhaling deeply for 3-5 seconds, followed by an equally slow exhale can not only relax the body but also the mind.

Go for a walk or take lunch outside

Has your doctor ever asked if you were getting enough vitamin D? When you’re exposed to sunlight, your skin makes vitamin D from cholesterol. Vitamin D is proven to help boost moods.

Whether you’re at home, on a walk, in a meeting or at work, a panic attack can strike at any moment. The good thing is, you can be in charge of your panic attack.