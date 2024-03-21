Struggle with anxiety? Acupuncture could help with that

The crippling feeling of anxiety can strike at any moment. For some, an attack can even happen in the middle of the night.

“Anxiety disorders can affect a person’s ability to work, study and participate in other activities,” Better Health wrote. The good thing is it can often be managed with proper treatment.

Explore How you can deal with emotional triggers

According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, 40 million people in the United States have an anxiety disorder.

Medications, psychotherapy and the outdoors can help alleviate anxiety. If you want to try something new, however, why not take the traditional Chinese medicine route and venture into acupuncture?

“Acupuncture treatment helps shift the body back into a relaxed state where the sympathetic system is more balanced and no longer dominating,” Ashley Flores, a licensed acupuncturist in Chicago, told Health.

The thin needles go between the eyebrows, on the feet, inside of the wrists, and the breastbone or ears. Experts say to effectively use acupuncture, you should not only participate with the needles but also seek therapy, exercise and clean up your diet.

“We don’t separate the physical and mental aspects (of a patient), as they’re both intimately tied together,” Elizabeth Trattner, a board-certified doctor of Chinese and integrative medicine in Miami Beach, Florida, told Health.

Explore Gift ideas for yourself or those you know who suffer from anxiety

There are some risks to consider before turning to acupuncture. Some side effects could include needle pain, bleeding, central nervous system injury, punctured organs, fainting and hematoma.

If you’re considering using acupuncture, be sure to visit a licensed or board-certified practitioner.