BreakingNews
BREAKING | 2 teen inmates accused of knocking out Georgia deputy, escaping
Pulse

Struggle with anxiety? Acupuncture could help with that

Tiny needles inserted in the right places can ‘shift the body back into a relaxed state,’ expert says

By
51 minutes ago

The crippling feeling of anxiety can strike at any moment. For some, an attack can even happen in the middle of the night.

“Anxiety disorders can affect a person’s ability to work, study and participate in other activities,” Better Health wrote. The good thing is it can often be managed with proper treatment.

ExploreHow you can deal with emotional triggers

According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, 40 million people in the United States have an anxiety disorder.

Medications, psychotherapy and the outdoors can help alleviate anxiety. If you want to try something new, however, why not take the traditional Chinese medicine route and venture into acupuncture?

“Acupuncture treatment helps shift the body back into a relaxed state where the sympathetic system is more balanced and no longer dominating,” Ashley Flores, a licensed acupuncturist in Chicago, told Health.

The thin needles go between the eyebrows, on the feet, inside of the wrists, and the breastbone or ears. Experts say to effectively use acupuncture, you should not only participate with the needles but also seek therapy, exercise and clean up your diet.

“We don’t separate the physical and mental aspects (of a patient), as they’re both intimately tied together,” Elizabeth Trattner, a board-certified doctor of Chinese and integrative medicine in Miami Beach, Florida, told Health.

ExploreGift ideas for yourself or those you know who suffer from anxiety

There are some risks to consider before turning to acupuncture. Some side effects could include needle pain, bleeding, central nervous system injury, punctured organs, fainting and hematoma.

If you’re considering using acupuncture, be sure to visit a licensed or board-certified practitioner.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Georgia Senate leaders pass budget for upcoming year with raises for 300,0002h ago

Credit: AJC

BREAKING
2 teen inmates accused of knocking out Georgia deputy, escaping
5m ago

Credit: File photo

Motorcyclist tries to escape troopers with swim in Lake Lanier, GSP says
1h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Georgia primary does not show increase in African American support for Trump
1h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Georgia primary does not show increase in African American support for Trump
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb school resource officers make thousands in OT pay, records show
The Latest

‘Did you feel this AI cared about you?’ Startup announces ‘nursebots’
14% of Southern 12th-graders say they use delta-8; 30% use marijuana
Healthgrades awards 4 Ga. hospitals for outstanding patient experience
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Rising price of asthma medicine makes Atlanta pollen season tough for many
From the archives: The first Freaknik was a picnic, with music
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta