BreakingNews
Kemp signs bill granting welfare in Georgia upon pregnancy
X

Kemp signs bill granting welfare in Georgia upon pregnancy

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

An estimated few hundred pregnant women will qualify for welfare after Gov. Brian Kemp signed new legislation into law.

During his State of the State address earlier this year, Kemp said the proposal is a way to further help low-income pregnant women. The law takes effect July 1.

“It will be another promise kept,” Kemp said Tuesday at a bill signing event.

ExploreLive: Georgia bill tracker 2023

Lawrenceville Republican state Rep. Soo Hong filed House Bill 129 on Kemp’s behalf.

In recent years, the Legislature approved bills that aim to improve the state’s dismal maternal mortality rate. For example, the state extended the amount of time low-income Georgia mothers can receive benefits under Medicaid, the public health program that provides care to the poor and disabled, from two months to one year after the birth of a child.

Georgia has long ranked among the worst states in the nation for maternal mortality, and it is currently ranked in the bottom 10, according to a report from the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation.

Under HB 129, low-income women will soon be able to apply to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program while pregnant. Currently, those women are only eligible for TANF, commonly known as welfare, once a child is born.

To qualify now for welfare, a child must be in a home with one parent, or if two parents are in the home, one must be physically or mentally incapacitated. School-age children must be immunized and have an acceptable school attendance record. There also are income requirements. For example, a family of three must have a gross income below $784 a month.

Representatives from the Department of Human Services, which manages the distribution of TANF in the state, did not respond to a request for comment. Critics of the bill say it would likely only apply to a few hundred women.

The bill is a slight change in Georgia’s policy concerning welfare — for more than a decade, the state has sought ways to reduce enrollment in the program.

In June 2022, welfare benefits were granted to 6,190 Georgia households, according to data from the Division of Family and Children Services. That’s a decrease of nearly 81% since 2006, the earliest year for which DFCS data is available, when 33,302 households received welfare benefits.

Staff writer Greg Bluestein contributed to this article.

About the Author

Follow Maya T. Prabhu on facebookFollow Maya T. Prabhu on twitter

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, criminal justice and legislative politics.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

BREAKING: Kemp signs bill to begin taxing digital downloads 1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL trial could drop from 13 to 11 defendants soon. Here’s why.
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Atlanta Mayor Dickens unveils plans to invest $200 million into affordable housing
2h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

A young doctor died in a Cobb crash. The driver’s plea deal? 1 year in prison
4m ago

Credit: GoFundMe

A young doctor died in a Cobb crash. The driver’s plea deal? 1 year in prison
4m ago

Credit: Rivian

Rivian names leader for future $5B factory in Georgia
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Kemp signs bill to begin taxing digital downloads
1h ago
Georgia voter check-in devices stolen from DeKalb elections warehouse
Fulton judge extends deadline for DA to reply to Trump motion to kill probe
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top