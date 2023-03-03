X
Live: Georgia bill tracker 2023

Politics
By Staff reports
36 minutes ago

Many Georgia bills are about to face their first major test.

Crossover Day is Monday. That is General Assembly’s internal deadline for bills to pass at least one legislative chamber. Measures that fail to advance by that day have less of a chance of becoming law, although they could see life as part of other legislation if their language is inserted in other bills that previously cleared a chamber.

Here are some of the more notable bills under consideration.

About the Author

Staff reports
