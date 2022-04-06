Expansion of postpartum Medicaid from 6 to 12 months heads to governor’s desk

Senate Bill 338 would extend the amount of time low-income Georgia mothers can receive benefits under Medicaid, the public health program that provides care to the poor and disabled, from six months to one year after the birth of a child. The move comes two years after lawmakers extended the benefits from two to six months. The Senate unanimously passed SB 338 in February.

“We are still having a problem with maternal mortality and many of the illnesses are not found in that first six months period,” said House Health and Human Services Chairwoman Sharon Cooper, R-Marietta, while presenting the bill on the floor on Monday.