In showcase speech, Kemp launches ‘new phase’ of crime crackdowns

While Kemp didn’t provide specifics, his advisers indicate he is reviewing legislation that could sanction prosecutors who don’t act with urgency to target serious offenders. He has also endorsed new efforts to limit no-cash bail, stiffen human trafficking penalties and boost the ranks of law enforcement officers.

It’s part of a wholesale policy shift from his GOP predecessor, Nathan Deal, who orchestrated an eight-year overhaul that focused primarily on steering more nonviolent offenders from prison cells to treatment centers.

While Deal pursued his criminal justice shakeup at a time when many Republicans embraced a reform movement, Kemp’s agenda underscores the party’s return to tough-on-crime measures.

To underscore the shift, Kemp blasted “out-of-state rioters” who lit a police car ablaze and hurled rocks at a downtown Atlanta skyscraper over the weekend. To a loud burst of applause, he thanked the “unsung heroes” in law enforcement officers who contained the violence.

“That’s just the latest example of why here in Georgia, we’ll always back the blue.”

‘Get it done.’

With record-high approval ratings, Kemp signaled he intends to spend his political currency beyond public safety initiatives.

He unveiled a Rural Workforce Housing Fund designed to empower the state to partner with local governments to develop home sites. That aligns with his recent remarks supporting a call to roll back certain local zoning rules to jumpstart development, though details remain sketchy.

“Despite all we have achieved, there’s a growing risk to that No. 1 status,” he said of the state’s pro-business reputation, “the need for more workers and quality homes where they can raise a family in the same community where they work.”