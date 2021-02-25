Georgia Senate passes bill to get people off probation early

Senate Bill 105 would allow those convicted of felonies to end probation early. To qualify, they must have spent at least three years on probation, paid all restitution and not been arrested for anything more serious than a traffic violation since being placed on probation. Only people who had no prior felony convictions would be eligible.

Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, the bill’s sponsor, said it would benefit people trying to turn their lives around while easing the burden on Georgia’s probation system.