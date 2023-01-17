ajc logo
Georgia Legislative Navigator: How to learn about laws and lawmakers from the AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Legislature
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution developed the Georgia Legislative Navigator to help readers follow the action at the Georgia General Assembly.

As a supplement to the deep reporting by the AJC Politics team, the Navigator helps readers understand how bills are developed and debated. Using simple search, readers can also track legislation and learn about members of the state House and state Senate, who together make up the General Assembly.

All bills are categorized by topic, and our reporters have highlighted legislation that will have the biggest public impact. Links to lawmakers show the bills they’ve sponsored, their recent votes, committee assignments and top campaign donors. Information is updated daily throughout the legislative session.

The Georgia Legislative Navigator includes pages for bills, members and a journal.

BILLS: Every bill, or piece of legislation, introduced in the House or Senate has its own page, including a title, current status and summary. Readers will also find information on sponsors of the bill, actions taken and the text, including revisions and amendments. Each bill has keywords, making it easy for readers to search by topic or by bill number. Included are House bills, Senate bills, House resolutions and Senate resolutions. Visit the Bills page.

MEMBERS: All members of the House and Senate are listed by district number. A simple search allows readers to sort members by county or search by name. Each lawmaker has a page of information that includes a biography and contact details, information about the member’s district, top campaign donors and a record on how that legislator has voted on key bills. Visit the Members page.

JOURNAL: Offers a view of the Legislature by day. For each official working day of the 40-day session, readers will find details on votes taken, bill status changes and committee meetings. Visit the Journal page.

