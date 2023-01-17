Georgia Legislative Navigator: How to learn about laws and lawmakers from the AJC

As a supplement to the deep reporting by the AJC Politics team, the Navigator helps readers understand how bills are developed and debated. Using simple search, readers can also track legislation and learn about members of the state House and state Senate, who together make up the General Assembly.

All bills are categorized by topic, and our reporters have highlighted legislation that will have the biggest public impact. Links to lawmakers show the bills they’ve sponsored, their recent votes, committee assignments and top campaign donors. Information is updated daily throughout the legislative session.