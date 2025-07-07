On Monday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, journalists Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell dug into the listener mailbag, beginning with feedback about former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan possibly running for governor, perhaps as a Democrat.
Bluestein and Mitchell also answer questions about Medicaid and diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Plus, Mitchell get a compliment from a listener.
Bluestein and AJC political columnist Patricia Murphy also discussed Derek Dooley search for support for his Senate run.
Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.”
