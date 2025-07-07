Politics
Politics

Medicaid, Geoff Duncan, DEI in the mailbag edition of ‘Politically Georgia’

The podcast hosts answer questions from listeners.
The AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast is available on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts. (AJC 2025)

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast is available on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts. (AJC 2025)
By
30 minutes ago

On Monday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, journalists Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell dug into the listener mailbag, beginning with feedback about former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan possibly running for governor, perhaps as a Democrat.

Bluestein and Mitchell also answer questions about Medicaid and diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Plus, Mitchell get a compliment from a listener.

Bluestein and AJC political columnist Patricia Murphy also discussed Derek Dooley search for support for his Senate run.

ExplorePolitically Georgia

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.”

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Follow Natalie Mendenhall on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

LISTEN

‘Politically Georgia’ podcast: Geoff Duncan’s future plans and new laws

The Politically Georgia team talks to the former lieutenant governor about President Donald Trump, the big beautiful bill, and whether he’ll run for office again.

Former Democratic House leader readies to run for Georgia attorney general

The former leader of the House Democratic Caucus in Georgia has filed paperwork to run for attorney general in the state.

Democrat Jason Esteves posts $1.1M cash haul in bid for governor

The Atlanta Democrat’s campaign said roughly 85% of contributions come from in-state donors, though the full report won’t be disclosed until later this month.

The Latest

Michael Woolfolk was 23 years old when he was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of felony murder for the 2002 shooting death of a woman. In 2021 he was found to have acted in self-defense. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Credit: AP

Georgia builds new system to compensate wrongfully convicted

30m ago

Under Georgia’s abortion law, mothers’ end-of-life wishes can be overruled

1h ago

Low turnout and high costs expected as early voting begins for PSC primary runoff

1h ago

Featured

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue said joining neighboring states to form a new accreditation agency will “keep Georgia’s universities among the best in the nation." (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

AJC ON CAMPUS

Georgia joins five Southern states to form new accreditation agency

In this edition of the AJC On Campus, Georgia is joining a movement to shake up the accreditation system that has long been the model for American higher education.

14 injured in separate boat explosions on Lake Lanier, Lake Nottely on July 4th

Flames erupted from two boats, one on Lake Lanier and another on Lake Nottely, during the Fourth of July holiday, officials said.

Atlanta leaders eye trails as part of solution to city’s traffic woes

The 535-mile expansion plan, known as Trails ATL, aims to make the city more walkable, bringing 10-minute access to trails for 95% of city residents by 2052.