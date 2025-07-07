On Monday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, journalists Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell dug into the listener mailbag, beginning with feedback about former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan possibly running for governor, perhaps as a Democrat.

Bluestein and Mitchell also answer questions about Medicaid and diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Plus, Mitchell get a compliment from a listener.

Bluestein and AJC political columnist Patricia Murphy also discussed Derek Dooley search for support for his Senate run.