U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter’s campaign for U.S. Senate said he raised about $1.1 million over the last three months and loaned himself another $2 million as he jockeys for the GOP nomination to take on Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff next year.
The Savannah-area Republican, who will report $4.1 million cash on hand, is angling for President Donald Trump’s endorsement in the wide-open GOP race against Ossoff, the only Democratic U.S. senator up for election next year in a state that Trump won.
Carter campaign officials characterized the $2 million loan as a down payment on his vow to spend at least $10 million of his own money on the race. A wealthy pharmacist, Carter has disclosed assets topping $18 million, though his net worth is likely far higher.
His campaign plans to file an official report with the Federal Election Commission before next week’s deadline.
The six-term lawmaker jumped into the race days after Gov. Brian Kemp passed on a run against Ossoff. The only other prominent Republican in the contest so far is Insurance Commissioner John King, who hasn’t yet filed his disclosure.
But the field could soon grow. U.S. Rep. Mike Collins of Jackson has repeatedly teased a likely candidacy, saying this week that Georgians don’t want “woke overlords” representing them in the Senate.
And former football coach Derek Dooley is quietly testing the waters, meeting recently with Kemp-aligned donors and traveling to Washington to huddle with senior Republicans close to Trump.
The behind-the-scenes jockeying comes as Kemp and Trump explore ways to unite behind a single contender. The two met privately in Washington in May, and Kemp has urged donors “keep your powder dry” to give him time to forge a consensus with the president.
Carter hopes his deep pockets and loyalty to Trump will give him the edge. He’s made flashy overtures to prove his allegiance, including a recent letter nominating the president for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Whoever emerges from the GOP scrum will face a formidable opponent. Ossoff reported raising $11 million over the first three months of the year, and he’s worked to rally Democrats and swing voters opposed to Trump’s agenda.
And Ossoff is making a bee-line to Carter’s backyard this weekend, with a Saturday rally in Savannah to spotlight his opposition to the massive tax and spending law that Carter supported.
