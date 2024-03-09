Dickens’ day

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will greet President Joe Biden on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport when he touches down, the mayor’s office confirmed.

Biden’s visit will give the first look into how Dickens may be utilized to promote the Democrat’s agenda and spread his talking points to reach metro area voters. The first-term mayor is one of only two Georgia politicians — along with U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock — who are a part of the Biden-Harris campaign’s advisory board.