Delta CEO calls Georgia voting legislation ‘unacceptable’

While Delta was refraining from strong public statements criticizing the bill, the company was working behind the scenes with legislators “to try and remove some of the most egregious measures from the bill,” according to Bastian. “We had some success in eliminating the most suppressive tactics that some had proposed.”

“After having time to now fully understand all that is in the bill, coupled with discussions with leaders and employees in the Black community, it’s evident that the bill includes provisions that will make it harder for many underrepresented voters, particularly Black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to elect their representatives. That is wrong,” Bastian wrote in the memo.

“The entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 elections. This is simply not true. Unfortunately, that excuse is being used in states across the nation that are attempting to pass similar legislation to restrict voting rights.”

Bastian added that Delta will work with political leaders on the matter and is monitoring legislation in Congress to expand voting rights.

“I know this result in Georgia has caused frustration, anger and pain for many members of our Delta family. I commit to you that as we move forward, Delta will do everything in our power to hear and protect your voice and your rights, both in Georgia and nationwide,” Bastian wrote in the memo.