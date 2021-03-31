Delta CEO calls Georgia voting legislation ‘unacceptable’

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said Wednesday the Georgia voting legislation signed into law last week was “unacceptable” and “based on a lie” of widespread fraud in last November’s election.
In a memo to employees, he also said the new voting restrictions will make it harder for underrepresented voters, particularly Black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to elect representatives in the state.
“I need to make it crystal clear that the final bill is unacceptable and does not match Delta’s values,” Bastian wrote in the memo.
The sharply worded statement comes as Delta and other Georgia companies face threats of boycotts from opponents of voting restrictions who say local corporations like Delta should have done more to intercede.
Delta earlier this month made carefully worded statements calling for a “fair, secure elections process” but did not voice opposition to the legislation. After the Republican-backed legislation was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp last week, the airline issued a statement Friday that appeared to defend it because it was less restrictive than earlier debated versions.
While Delta was refraining from strong public statements criticizing the bill, the company was working behind the scenes with legislators “to try and remove some of the most egregious measures from the bill,” according to Bastian. “We had some success in eliminating the most suppressive tactics that some had proposed.”
“After having time to now fully understand all that is in the bill, coupled with discussions with leaders and employees in the Black community, it’s evident that the bill includes provisions that will make it harder for many underrepresented voters, particularly Black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to elect their representatives. That is wrong,” Bastian wrote in the memo.
“The entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 elections. This is simply not true. Unfortunately, that excuse is being used in states across the nation that are attempting to pass similar legislation to restrict voting rights.”
Bastian added that Delta will work with political leaders on the matter and is monitoring legislation in Congress to expand voting rights.
“I know this result in Georgia has caused frustration, anger and pain for many members of our Delta family. I commit to you that as we move forward, Delta will do everything in our power to hear and protect your voice and your rights, both in Georgia and nationwide,” Bastian wrote in the memo.