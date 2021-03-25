Voting rights advocates plan economic boycott to pressure Georgia firms

The states leading corporations have mostly taken a guarded approach toward the various elections proposals, using phrasing calling for “fairness” and “security” while largely shying away from outright opposition to specific provisions in the pending proposals.

Coca-Cola has come under particularly intense pressure from opponents of the measure, who earlier this month held a die-in at the company’s downtown Atlanta tourist attraction. In a statement, Coca-Cola has said it supported a “balanced approach to the elections bills that have been introduced in the Georgia Legislature this session.”

“The ultimate goal should be fair, secure elections where access to voting is broad-based and inclusive,” the company added.

The Metro Atlanta Chamber, the state’s most powerful business lobby, has taken a sharper approach by spelling out areas of focus that specifically addressed absentee voting, drop boxes, weekend voting and ID requirements.

The latest legislative proposals move away from efforts to severely limit who can vote by mail even as they pursue strict controls over other areas of ballot access.

Democrats said even though some onerous provisions have been abandoned, the proposals would still make it harder for Georgians to cast ballots. Republicans counter that they’re trying to restore confidence after a barrage of false claims of systemic voter fraud by former President Donald Trump and his allies.

The House is expected to vote on a version of elections legislation on Thursday, while a separate Senate proposal cleared a key panel this week. Lawmakers will have to negotiate final versions of bills before this year’s legislative session ends next Wednesday.