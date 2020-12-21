Appeals court rejects Georgia absentee ballot signature lawsuit

Voter signatures on absentee ballots are checked by county election officials against the signatures voters used when they registered to vote. The lawsuit had sought to have voter signatures reviewed by three election workers instead of one before absentee ballots could be counted.

Attorneys for the defendant, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, had argued that claims of fraudulently signed and submitted absentee ballots were speculative. Voter fraud allegations have repeatedly failed in court since the presidential election.

The appellate court upheld the ruling of a federal judge who denied relief to the plaintiffs last week.

But as the lawsuit fell short, another was filed in federal court this weekend.

Trump supporter L. Lin Wood’s new lawsuit repeats conspiracy theories about Georgia’s voting machines and attacks signature verification procedures, early processing of absentee ballots and ballot drop boxes. Federal courts have rejected a previous lawsuit by Wood.